A cherry on top of Nissan’s award-winning Titan truck range, the new King Cab body style has finally been made available to buyers – that means it also has an asking price. The base Titan King Cab S 4x2 can be had for as little as $32,550, while the more powerful Titan XD S 4x2 with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 starts at $33,560. At the top of the range, the most expensive Titan XD Pro-4X King Cab will set you back $50,490 (not including $1,195 destination and handling).

Available in both half-ton and XD, the Titan King Cab rolled out at Nissan dealerships nationwide this past week. The standard 6.5-foot-long bed is offered in either 4x2 or 4x4 configurations, and comes available in three different grade levels – S, SV, and Pro-4X. The latter of the three can be had with four-whee drive only, hence the name.



The King Cab joins the already available Crew Cab and Single Cab body styles, and can be optioned with either the 5.6-liter Endurance V8, or the Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel.

The standard gas V8 produces 390 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and pairs to a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the Cummins diesel produces 310 hp (231 kW) and a hefty 555 pound-feet (752 Newton-meters) of torque paired to a six-speed automatic. Towing capacity for the Endurance V8 is 9,420 pounds (4,272 kilograms), while the Cummins diesel is capable of towing 12,510 pounds (5,674 kilograms).

Here’s how the pricing structure lays out in full for the gas-powered range:



Titan XD S King Cab 4x2 $33,560 Titan XD SV King Cab 4x2 $37,960 Titan XD S King Cab 4x4 $36,590 Titan XD SV King Cab 4x4 $40,990 Titan XD Pro-4X King Cab 4x4 $45,440



The diesel option, meanwhile, is a bit pricier:

Titan XD S King Cab 4x2 $40,110 Titan XD SV King Cab 4x2 $44,010 Titan XD S King Cab 4x4 $43,640 Titan XD SV King Cab 4x4 $46,540 Titan XD Pro-4X King Cab 4x4 $50,490



