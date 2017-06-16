Porsche surprised the automotive world this week by using Microsoft’s E3 presentation to officially show the new 911 GT2 RS for the first time. The company has been cagey with other details, including how much the ultra-powerful model costs and even its precise output. If you absolutely must have one of these amazing machines, someone on the Bloomberg terminal’s Posh network is selling one for $160,000 above the sticker price – whatever that number happens to be.







Don’t whip your credit card out just, though. According to Jalopnik, Porsche is not offering reservations for the GT2 RS yet. The company will eventually give 918 Spyder owners the first chance to order one before making the model available to the general public.

With reservations not yet underway, it’s not yet clear how this person can claim to have one for sale. The most likely scenario is that this seller is a speculator that expects to get a GT2 RS allocation and hopes to flip it for a profit.

Andreas Preuninger, the head of development for Porsche’s GT road cars like the GT2 RS and GT3, isn’t a fan of speculators because he prefers that the hard work going into the firm’s vehicles results in them getting use on the road. He wants to have a name for every buyer so that the automaker can ensure the models go to the folks that are most likely to drive them.







The GT2 RS uses the 3.8-liter biturbo flat-six engine from the standard 911 Turbo and additional tuning pushes the output to over 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike the Turbo, power only goes to the rear wheels. A seven-speed PDK is the sole available gearbox. Porsche will allegedly offer an optional Weissach Package that will strip weight by adding components like a carbon fiber roof, magnesium wheels, and using titanium for the roll cage.

Source: Jalopnik