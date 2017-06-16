VW has officially dismissed the idea of expanding the GTI portfolio beyond the recent addition of the feisty up! GTI joining the Polo and Golf. The company’s head honcho, Herbert Diess, revealed in an interview with Autocar the Grand Touring Injection treatment will be restricted to these three models for the time being, so don’t hold your breath for a Passat GTI or a hot SUV carrying the desirable badge.

Speaking of SUVs, the fact there’s not going to be anything along the lines of Tiguan GTI or a Touareg GTI doesn’t necessarily mean VW doesn’t have plans to give at least one of its SUV a beefier version. Indeed, Diess hinted the yet unreleased T-Roc is set to spawn a performance model as part of the “R” family, so expect the Golf-related crossover to feature an all-wheel drive system.

Keep in mind spy shots have also shown a prototype of a lowered Tiguan R-Line with quad exhaust tips, so that might have actually been a sign that a Tiguan R is on its way, too. Considering SEAT is about to launch an AWD-equipped Ateca Cupra, we won’t be too surprised if it will have a cousin from Wolfsburg.

Further down the line, Diess announced there will be more performance models in the long run based on the forthcoming I.D. electric hatchback. He went on to specify the zero-emissions model is unlikely to receive a GTI derivative as it would make more sense to slap on the GTE badge.

Some will remember GTI is not just for cars, as VW is selling a GTI-branded baby stroller in Japan and Europe…

As a final note, the latest member of the GTI family is the new Polo GTI unveiled today with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine pushing out 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts).

