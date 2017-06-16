Compatible with all standard-wheelbase Range Rover models of this generation, the new SVO Design Pack can be had either as optional equipment when placing a new order for the luxurious SUV or it can also be retrofitted to an already built Rangie. As the name of the kit implies, it was created by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division at its technical center based in Coventry, U.K.

It brings a plethora of exterior tweaks, including a new look for the front and rear bumpers, a modified front grille, and different side sills. All of these novelties brought to the Range Rover’s imposing body can be had in a variety of finishes, such as Gloss Black, Graphite Atlas, Dark Atlas, and Atlas. To top it all off, SVO has also designed new quad exhaust tips nicely integrated into the updated rear bumper.

Land Rover mentions the SVO Design Pack can be added on top of any other packs already applied onto the SUV and can be had in any trim level, all the way up to the beefy 550-hp SVAutobiography Dynamic range topper introduced with the 2017 model year.

While the new optional exterior styling pack is unlikely to make people rush into their local Land Rover dealer to place an order, the Range Rover will receive a more important update in the future. We’re talking about a plug-in hybrid version already captured by the spy camera and set to adopt a slightly different appearance. It will allegedly be out towards the end of 2018 with a rumored electric range of up to 30 miles (48 kilometers).

Getting back to the new styling kit, dealers in Europe are already taking orders and in homeland U.K. it starts from £10,400. It’s unclear at this point whether the SVO Design Pack is U.S.-bound.

Source: Land Rover