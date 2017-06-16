Cadillac is still keeping its forthcoming XT4 compact crossover well disguised, though the latest round of spy shots give us few points to ponder. We can see a bit more detail up front that hint to Cadillac’s trademark grille with pointed, edgy LED headlamps. An intercooler is also visible up front – something we've seen before but this reinforces the likelihood of at least one boosted engine option, if not more.

The latest photos give us something else to consider. The driver side left fender has what appears to be an extra fuel flap in the covering. It’s possible that flap conceals a side vent, or perhaps it’s just there to throw us all a curve ball. Another possibly, however, is that the flap allows access to a charging point. Could a plug-in hybrid variant of the XT4 also be on the table?

When the compact crossover does eventually go on sale, it’s expected to be offered globally as a rival to the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3. It seems likely that front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive models will be offered, though all-wheel drive could be a standard feature across the line. Since the XT4 is intended to be a global offering, diesel engine options will likely be available for European markets whereas other areas could have a range of turbocharged four cylinder engines. The plug-in hybrid possibility is an interesting development; BMW will be offering a plug-in X1 for the Chinese market only, but none of the XT4’s other luxury competitors presently have that option.

It will likely still be awhile before we have specifics on the XT4. A debut isn’t expected until sometime in mid-2018 for the 2019 model year, though we could get previews late this year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, or in early 2018 at Detroit.

Source: CarPix