BMW continues to strip off camouflage from the next-generation X3 as the premium crossover gets closer to an official debut soon. In the latest spy shots, the lack of covering reveals much of the hood and a portion of the crossover’s profile.







The lighter concealment for the exterior of this test mule indicates that our X3 rendering is generally accurate. It appears that BMW’s designers go for an evolutionary design upgrade for the crossover. The next-gen model takes the appearance of the current one but adapts the elements into a slightly larger body.

The next-gen X3 uses BMW’s CLAR platform that’s also under the latest 5 and 7 Series. As in other applications of this chassis, expect the fresh underpinnings to help cut the crossover’s weight.







BMW may offer the new X3 with rear-wheel drive on the lowest trims, but most models that hit the road would probably send power to both axles. Depending on the market, buyers would be able to choose an array of diesel- and gasoline-fueled powerplants. A recent rumor even suggests that BMW’s 190-horsepower (140-kilowatt) 2.0-liter diesel could be available in the crossover in the United States. Later, a plug-in hybrid would likely use the automaker’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, and there could be a performance-oriented M version, too.







BMW could spill the beans about the new X3 sometime in June, and he European public might not see the CUV for the first time until Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Production will continue to happen at the German automaker’s plants in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Rosslyn assembly plant in South Africa. Drivers in the U.S. will likely see the first examples of the next-gen X3 at dealers in October.

Photo Source: Automedia