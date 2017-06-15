Subaru’s sales success is not just a stroke of good luck. In 2016, the company recorded its eighth consecutive U.S. sales record, topping over 600,000 vehicle deliveries for the first time in history, with a current pace to break that record once again for 2017. Now they can add another accolade to that growing list: all-wheel-drive sales record.

According to Subaru U.K., the company commands 15 percent of the global market for all-wheel-drive cars, the automaker raking in 965,892 sales of all-wheel-drive cars around the globe. That number is 245,382 more than the next-best seller, Audi, which sold 720,510 units in 2016, and well above Jaguar Land Rover, which sold 485,797 units, according to Autocar.







Most of that sales volume, interestingly enough, comes from the U.S. A total of 60 percent of all-wheel-drive Subarus sold globally were in the states, while a mere 50,000 units being sold throughout the whole of Europe in that same timeframe. The brand sees even less success in the U.K., selling just 1,210 vehicle in the first five months of 2017, a 19-percent drop over the previous year.

Subaru’s all-wheel-drive system, which comes standard on nearly all of its vehicles, makes up 99.3 percent of its entire lineup. The lone rear-wheel-drive option in the U.S. being the BRZ coupe, with a few kei car options offering the same setup in Japan.

The refreshed WRX and updated Crosstrek should help continue to boost sales in the U.S. in 2017. The 2018 WRX comes with a starting price of $27,855, while the new Crosstrek is a bit more affordable with a $22,710 MSRP, both see a slight incrase in price over the previous year, but come standard with new features like Apple CarPlay.

