SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2018 CROSSTREK MODELS

Crosstrek prices start just $100 over previous generation

Second implementation of new Subaru Global Platform

2.0-liter Boxer Engine with Direct Injection

Enhanced Safety, Comfort and Agility including X-MODE with Hill Descent Control

Active Torque Vectoring and Raised Stablex Suspension standard on all models

Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2018 Crosstrek line. The Crosstrek is the second model to use the Subaru Global Platform that is designed to deliver significantly higher levels of driving pleasure, agility, crash protection and ride comfort.

In just its 3rd year of production, Crosstrek became Subaru’s third best-selling model. The company reported it’s 66th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases on June 1st. The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered in three trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium and Limited when it arrives at retailers late this Summer. Pricing begins at just $100 over the last generation model at $21,795. For the first time, the Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is available on the 2.0i base trim. This new model lowers the entry price for a CVT model compared to last generation.

Every Crosstrek is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is offered as either a 6-speed manual or CVT, depending on trim level. Upgraded from the previous model’s 5-speed, the new 6-speed manual transmission models have fuel economy of 23city/29hwy and 25 combined miles per gallon. The CVT features a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters (Premium and Limited trim only) that allow the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios. Fuel economy for CVT models is 27city/33hwy and 29 combined miles per gallon. The 2018 Crosstrek combines bold new design and a highly capable chassis with 8.7-in of ground clearance for versatility in both off-road and city driving.

A revised version of the FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine gains direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance (now 152-hp vs. 148 before) and drivability.

Subaru designed the 2018 Crosstrek to provide even higher levels of safety than the outgoing model, which was named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (when equipped with available EyeSight). The new platform underpinning the 2018 Crosstrek improves crash energy absorption by 40 percent over present models.

The Crosstrek 2.0i wears new 17-inch alloy wheels and has a suite of new standard features such as raised Stablex suspension and Active Torque Vectoring. CVT models have X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The interior has been upgraded with black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels. There is also a new standard gloss black rear roof spoiler. All Crosstrek trims are equipped with roof rails and black side cladding.

A new 6.5-inch touchscreen for the SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system adds Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats; and more.

With a standard 6-speed manual transmission, Premium trim Crosstreks are priced from $22,595. With just a $100 increase from last year, this trim adds SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services, the All-Weather Package featuring heated front seats, windshield Wiper De-Icer, and heated exterior mirrors as well as On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation. A new sound insulated windshield and Welcome Lighting are standard on the Premium trim. Stepping up to the Premium trim also brings wider option availability, including power moonroof and multiple driver assist technology systems. Models equipped with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology now include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Pressure Display and an overhead console shower light.

The new Subaru Global Platform, together with the SUBARU BOXER® engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD); and EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, represent the brand’s core technologies and constitutes the foundation of the next generation of Subaru vehicles. Crosstrek’s new platform incorporates new framework with optimized cross sections and highly stiffened joints between structures to significantly enhance straight-line stability, agility, and ride comfort while suppressing noise, vibration, and harshness to a degree not seen in the compact SUV class. Specifically, the new platform increases rigidity of the unitized body structure by over 70 percent.

The Limited continues as the top of the model line with upgrades over the Crosstrek Premium including the standard CVT with X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, SUBARU STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, 18-in. machine finished alloy wheels, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and Pin Code Access, 6-way Power Driver’s seat and new Steering Responsive Headlights which can illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Limited trims include Automatic LED low and high beam height adjustment control. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard. The 2018 Crosstrek 2.0i Limited is priced from $26,295.

The all-new interior on the Crosstrek Limited features black or new high-contrast gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel. Limited trims include upgraded Multi-Function display and individual wheel display TPMS indicators. The exclusive instrument panel features white gauge cluster illumination, and new Harman/Kardon® premium audio is available in the Crosstrek for the first time.

The optional EyeSight system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Lane Departure and Sway Warning. Optional enhancements to EyeSight-equipped Limited trims include navigation, High Beam Assist which automatically activates and deactivates the high beam headlights based on driving conditions, Reverse Automatic Braking and overhead console shower light.

All 2018 Crosstrek models include front driver and passenger seat side impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia systems offer the latest in digital music playing, Bluetooth® wireless capability, iPod® control, Android Auto™ and CarPlay™, smartphone integration and more. The display screen acts as the display for the standard Rear- Vision camera, and the top-level system includes navigation.

SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services comes with the Safety Plus package that offers SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report, and Diagnostic Alerts. This package can be upgraded to the Safety Plus & Security Plus package that adds Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification, Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator.

2018 SUBARU CROSSTREK Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery 2.0i 6MT ‘01 $21,795 $22,710 2.0i CVT ‘01 $22,795 $23,710 2.0i Premium 6MT 11 $22,595 $23,510 2.0i Premium CVT 11, 12, 13, 14 $23,595 $24,510 2.0i Limited CVT 21, 22, 23 $26,295 $27,210