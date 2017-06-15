Subaru gives its little CUV more power and a bigger, more rigid platform.

Driving away in the second-generation 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will cost customers just $140 more than last year. The new iteration of Subie’s compact crossover will start at $22,710 (including $915 for destination), and they arrive at dealers later this summer. 

2018 Subaru Crosstrek - New York 2017


The second-gen Crosstrek moves to the modular Subaru Global Platform that increases rigidity of the unitized body structure by over 70 percent. The wheelbase is 1.2 inches longer, but overall length is only up 0.6 inches. Power still comes from a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine, but the powerplant now makes 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) rather than 148 hp (110 kW) in the previous-gen model. A six-speed manual is the standard gearbox, but expect most buyers in the United States to opt for the CVT, which now comes with Subie’s X-Mode off-road traction tech and Hill Descent Control. Regardless of transmission, the Crosstrek has all-wheel drive. 

Models with the manual get 23 miles per gallon city, 29 mpg city, and 25 mpg combined. The CVT delivers 27 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined.

Subaru will offer the Crosstrek in three trim levels: 2.0i, Premium, and Limited. The base version comes with a new 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Trim Level Transmission 2018 Price (With Destination) 2017 Price (With Destination) Difference
2.0i 6MT (5MT in 2017) $22,710 $22,570 $140
2.0i CVT $23,710 N/A N/A
Premium 6MT (5MT in 2017) $23,510 $23,370 $140
Premium CVT $24,510 $24,370 $140
Limited CVT $27,210 $26,070 $1,140


Upgrading to the Premium trim adds Subaru’s Starlink Connected Services apps to the infotainment system. It’s more comfortable in the cold thanks to heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated exterior mirrors. A sound-insulated windshield and welcome lighting are also standard.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek - New York 2017


Customers can also upgrade the CVT-equipped Premium with a trio of option packages. A combination of a moonroof, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert adds $1,400. The EyeSight active safety suite, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert costs $1,395. EyeSight includes adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warning. Finally, the moonroof and previously mentioned safety systems together is $2,395.

The range-topping Limited comes with an eight-inch infotainment system, 18-inch wheels, keyless access with push-button start, six-way power driver’s seat, steering responsive headlights, LED low beams, blind spot detection, land change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. Drivers can pick between black or gray leather upholstery with orange stitching.

There are two option packages. Getting EyeSight, high beam assist, and moonroof together costs $2,095. Alternatively, EyeSight, high beam assist, navigation, and Harman Kardon stereo come combined for $3,445.

Source: Subaru 

