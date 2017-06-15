The pickup and SUV segments are incredibly competitive in the United States, and Ford keeps up with the state of the industry for the 2018 model year by giving the F-150 and new Expedition powertrain upgrades throughout their lineups.

In January, the F-Series celebrated 40 years as America’s bestselling truck. Ford looks to maintain that record by boosting the output from many of the pickup’s engines. Stop-start is now standard across all of the powerplants, too.

Starting from the smallest, the 2018 F-150 gets a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 to replace the existing 3.5-liter unit. Despite a lower displacement, the use of dual-port and direct injection allows power and torque to improve. The new powerplant makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 Newton-meters) of torque, which is 8 hp (6kW) and 12 lb-ft (16 Nm) better than the old powertrain.

A similar upgrade in fuel injection lets the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 make an extra 25 lb-ft (34 Nm) of torque, bringing the total to and even 400 lb-ft (542 Nm). Horsepower remains 325 hp (242 kW). The company’s 10-speed automatic is now available with the engine, too.







The same mix of dual-port and direct injection gives the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 395 hp (295 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) – an extra 10 hp (7 kW) and 13 lb-ft (18 Nm). The 10-speed auto is available for the 2018 model year, too.

There are no updates for either tune of the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 in the F-150 for the new model year.

Next spring, Ford will also make the F-150 available with a 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel. The company won’t unveil the engine’s specs for this application yet, but the 10-speed automatic will be part of the package.







Ford is also finally confirming the technical specs for the 2018 Expedition that arrives at dealers this fall, and the numbers align with a leak earlier this year. All versions of the SUV come with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. In the XL, XLT, and Limited trims, the mill produces 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) while using 87-octane fuel. These are gains of 10 hp (7 kW) and 50 lb-ft (68 Nm) over the previous-generation 207 model year SUV.

The tune of the same engine in the range-topping Platinum trim produces 400 hp (298 kW) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) from 93-octane fuel. This is 35 hp (26 kW) and 60 lb-ft (81 Nm) better than last year.

Source: Ford