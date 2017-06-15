The Lincoln MKC, which made its debut at the 2013 LA Auto Show, has been one of the marque’s best-selling vehicles in recent history. In 2016, Lincoln sold more than 25,500 units. This year alone, the company has sold more than 11,000 examples, putting them well on pace for a similar year-end figure to match 2016.

In an effort to continue the sales success, Lincoln will look revamp its smallest SUV for the 2018 model year. Our spy photographers recently caught up with one of the first new prototypes, showing off a number of distinctive new design cues over the current model.

The updated MKC will ride on the same Ford Global C platform that underpins vehicles like the Ford Focus and Ford Escape. The outgoing "butterfly" grille will be swapped out in favor of a Continental-style grille, giving the SUV a more upscale feel. The rear will also see a minor styling update likely in the form of new taillights.

Don’t expect any upgrades on the engine front. The same 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost base option is likely to remain, producing anywhere from 240 to 250 horsepower (178 to 186 kilowatts). The more robust 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine will also undoubtedly carry over, pumping out closer to 290 hp (216 kW). Expect the same six-speed, computer-controlled automatic transmission as well.

No word on when we’ll see the new Lincoln MKC in full, but a likely candidate would be this year’s LA Auto Show in November. If the MKC doesn't make its debut in LA, don't be surprised to see it at next year's Detroit Auto Show in January. We’ll have more details about the updated SUV closer to its release date.

Source: Automedia



