Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 209,135 examples of the 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan in the United States because of possible inadvertent deployment of the driver’s side airbag. The campaign will also affect 87,703 units of the minivan in Canada. “The Company is aware of 13 potentially related minor injuries, but no accidents,” the automaker reported in a release.







According to FCA, examples of the Grand Caravan with production dates from August 23, 2010, to July 25, 2012, have wiring that may chafe between a tab on the plastic back cover for the steering wheel and the edge of the horn plate. This movement can eventually rub through the wires' protective insulation and cause a short circuit. The problem could eventually lead to a second short circuit that might cause in the driver’s side front airbag’s sudden deployment.

There are potential warning signs of this problem occurring, like an illuminated airbag warning light, unintended wiper operation, or inoperable buttons on the steering wheel.

FCA will contact the affected owners. Dealers will inspect and replace any damaged wiring. They will also install additional protective covering over the wiring.

FCA recently had to recall the Grand Caravan's modern replacement when the company issued a campaign for a total of 1,677 examples of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in the United States and Canada. "Feedback from a small number of customers has led to the discovery that certain diodes may stop functioning," the automaker reported. "This may cause propulsion loss." FCA pledged to fix the problem by servicing a module containing the diodes. There have been no reports of injuries from this problem.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration