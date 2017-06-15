The all-new Jaguar XF Sportbrake was revealed yesterday and is now being confirmed to arrive in the United States. While we generally knew that, now we have more details to share about the U.S.-spec wagon.

The first XF wagon to be sold in America will hit dealerships next winter with prices starting at $71,445, including destination charge, according to Automotive News. The car will have the tough task to boost XF’s sales in the country, as during the first five months of this year Jaguar has delivered only 1,984 XFs, 46 percent less than the same period last year, according to the Automotive News Data Center.







A competitor for the BMW 5 Series Touring, Audi A6 Avant, and Mercedes-Benz E-class wagon, in the U.S. the XF Sportbrake will be offered exclusively with a six-cylinder, 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine good for 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup provides a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 5.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 121 mph (195 kph).







In Europe, the engine lineup consists of 2.0- and 3.0-liter diesels with power ranging from 163 hp to 300 hp (121 kW to 224 kW), and a 2.0-liter turbo gas motor with 250 hp (186 kW) and rear-wheel drive. In UK, the vehicle range’s trim levels include Pure, Prestige, Portfolio, R-Sport, and S models with prices starting at £34,910 (roughly $44,600).

Slightly shorter than its predecessor, the wagon offers more legroom, Jaguar says, and has 565 liters of boot capacity with the rear seats up. Once you fold them, the volume raises to 1,700 liters with flat floor.

One of coolest new features in the car is the panoramic glass roof that can be controlled by hand gestures. Jaguar says it wanted to make it even larger, but its 63-inch (1.6-meter) length is exactly that of the oven capacity of the company that supplies the panels.

Source: Jaguar via Automotive News