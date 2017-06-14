Third-row seating is standard with front-wheel drive, optional with 4Motion.

When Volkswagen’s revamped Tiguan sport-ute hits dealer showrooms this summer, buyers will be able to step into the base model for $25,345. That price will get you a Tiguan S with front-wheel drive, 17-inch aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the 2.0-liter TSI engine with 184 horsepower. That checks in just slightly above the current Tiguan, but the new model also comes standard with third-row seating and VW’s new six-year/72,000-mile transferrable warranty.

 

Read also:

 

4Motion all-wheel drive models start at $26,645, which is actually a touch less than the current model. The downside is that the third-row moves from standard equipment to a $500 option on all 4Motion variants. Continuing up the scale, the $29,080 Tiguan SE adds a larger infotainment screen along with a bit more safety tech and some bling to the interior. $32,550 will get you into a Tiguan SEL with 18-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a few other convenience options. At the top of the scale is the SEL Premium 4Motion, packing a leather interior with a full host of driver assists, a 12.3-inch cockpit display, overhead camera, 19-inch wheels, and a $37,550 price tag.

Of course, the new Tiguan is a fair chunk bigger than the current model. Volkswagen says it’s 10.6 inches longer with 58 percent more cargo space, which is why the once-smallish SUV now sports a third row for passengers. All new Tiguan models will use an eight-speed automatic that’s driven by the new turbocharged 2.0-liter mill, which the manufacturer says offers both improved torque and fuel economy.

With the company’s full-size Atlas SUV already off to a decent start, it will be interesting to see how buyers respond to the enlarged Tiguan. We had a go in a pre-production model back in May, and though our time was limited to a brief off-road course, we had little to complain about.

Source: Volkswagen

 

Be part of something big