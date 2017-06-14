The striking new Tiguan features increased interior and cargo space, sophisticated driver assistance technology, and carries America’s best SUV bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty

Pricing starts at $25,345 for the turbocharged 2.0L TSI® S FWD model

Carries a six-year/72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Longer by 10.6 inches than the current model, with up to 58 percent more cargo space

Third-row seating standard on FWD models and available across AWD trims

Optional 4Motion® with Active Control all-wheel-drive system features four selectable modes for varied terrain

Available driver assistance technology includes: Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Assist

Panoramic sunroof and power liftgate among long list of available features

HERNDON, VA (June 14, 2017) — Volkswagen of America, Inc., today announced that pricing of the all-new 2018 Tiguan will start at $25,345 for the turbocharged 2.0L TSI® S FWD model, and $26,645 for the 2.0L TSI S 4Motion®. Built off of Volkswagen’s award-winning MQB architecture, the 2018 Tiguan features a more modern design with bold lines, a wider stance, and premium interior touches. At 185.1 inches long, it gains 10.6 inches in length over the existing model, and features up to 58 percent more cargo space. Third-row seating comes standard on FWD models, and is optional on AWD models.

The new Tiguan offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems such as the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System. The 2018 Tiguan also carries the best transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty among SUVs in America: a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty, with coverage that’s transferable beyond the first owner. The Volkswagen SUV bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty, also applicable to 2018 Atlas models, includes coverage of powertrain components.

The 2018 Tiguan arrives in dealerships in Summer 2017. It will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission mated to a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

MODEL LINE UP

Tiguan S

The Tiguan S FWD starts at $25,345 and features a standard four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0L TSI engine. The Tiguan TSI S 4Motion starts at $26,645 and features four selectable modes to maximize grip on a variety of terrains or road conditions. Standard exterior features include 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; halogen headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); LED taillights; rearview camera; heated side mirrors; black roof rails; and trailer hitch preparation for hauling needs.

Inside, cloth seating with an upscale Rhombus pattern comes standard. The 40:20:40 split second row features sliding and reclining seats that can fold completely flat, using either the levers on the seatbacks or a quick fold mechanism accessed in the cargo area. Standard interior equipment includes a 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices; one USB port; six speakers; and Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®.

Tiguan SE

Building off of the S trim, the Tiguan SE starts at $29,080. Standard features include an 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with a three-month trial subscription, Voice Control and two additional (three total) USB ports; VW Car-Net Security & Service; KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; Climatronic® automatic dual-zone climate control; rearview camera with dynamic guidelines; multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel; leather gear shift knob; leatherette seating surfaces; Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. The Tiguan SE 4Motion model is available for $30,380.

Tiguan SEL

Starting at $32,550, the Tiguan SEL builds off the SE trim and adds a host of advanced driver assistance technologies, modern conveniences and premium design elements. Sitting on 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, the Tiguan SEL features an 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation; power liftgate; remote start; silver roof rails; panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting; and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), newly upgraded for use in stop and go traffic. The Tiguan SEL 4Motion model is available for $33,850.

Tiguan SEL Premium

The Tiguan SEL Premium builds off the SEL trim and starts at $36,250. The SEL Premium rides on 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and features LED headlights with an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS); signature LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); rain-sensing wipers; power-folding door mirrors with puddle lights; hands-free Easy Open and Easy Close power liftgate; ambient lighting; heated steering wheel; leather seating surfaces; and a cargo cover. Driver assistance features include Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), automatic High Beam Control (Light Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot) and Overhead View Camera (Area View). Premium infotainment features include the Fender® Premium Audio System and a 12.3-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information. The Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion model is available for $37,550.

Destination fee on all models is $900.

PACKAGES

Third-Row Seating. Front-wheel-drive models come standard with three rows of seats. 4Motion all-wheel-drive models can increase seating capacity to seven with an optional third row for $500.

Driver Assistance. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert are available on Tiguan S for $850.

Panoramic Sunroof. Providing an even more airy and bright cabin, a panoramic sunroof with an ambient lighting surround is available on Tiguan SE for $1,200.

R-Line®. A performance-inspired R-Line package, offering sporty exterior and interior design treatments that amplify Tiguan’s bold appearance, is available on SEL for $1,795 (also includes front and rear ParkPilot) and SEL Premium trims for $1,495. Late availability.