The new Lincoln Continental on its own is a luxurious machine. The spacious, comfortable cabin and opulent exterior design were put on display when it made its production debut at the 2015 New York Auto Show. With that over-the-top luxury in mind, imagine that same sedan extended to the comfort of a stretch limousine.

Our spy photographers recently caught up with the elongated Continental in question at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. It’s unclear whether this will be a factory option for fleet buyers, or if the standard Continental was handed over to an aftermarket shop. One thing is for sure – it looks extravagant.

The front and rear design go unchanged from the factory version. The elongated centerpiece connects the two, naturally, and on the rear a 3.0T badge can be seen. Under the hood is the standard 3.0-liter biturbo V6 producing 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque.

If the Conti in question does come from the factory, it will join a long line of Lincoln limousines, for better or worse. Everything from the MKT Town Car, to the Navigator L, to the infamous MKT Town Car limo. Hopefully the aforementioned MKT will go the way of the dodo in place of this more handsome offering.

If the Lincoln limo option isn’t your particular cup of tea, you could always pick up the base Continental with a 305-hp (227-kW) 3.7-liter V6 for just $44,720. The most expensive Black Label option will set you back $64,000, but it does come with the aforementioned 3.0-liter biturbo V6 good for 400 hp (298 kW).

Source: Chris Doane Automotive



