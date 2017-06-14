Anticipation is building to a fever pitch for the upcoming debut of the Tesla Model 3. As the brand’s hardcore fans attempt to learn as much as possible about the upcoming EV before its release, a dedicated person on Imgur is offering the best look at the user interface of the electric vehicle’s infotainment screen. The user Denzzian closely examined spy shots of the Model 3’s cabin and used Photoshop to recreate the display pixel-by-pixel for a clearer look at the screen.

Taking the time to digitally compose a vehicle’s infotainment screen might seem like overkill, but the Model 3’s 15-inch floating center display is particularly important. The vehicle doesn’t have a traditional instrument cluster, and there’s no head-up display in front of the driver.

The spy shot that Denzzian used to create this render showed the Model 3 in Developer Mode. This setting displayed info like an estimate of torque production. Don’t expect these details to be on the screen in the final vehicle, though. The user interface includes touch controls for opening the hood, hatchback, and charging socket cover. HVAC adjustments are possible along the bottom. There are also navigation shortcuts for home and work.



Tesla has been building Model 3 prototypes for several months, and the company hasn’t bothered disguising them during development on the road. The production model will be available with a battery as large as 75 kilowatt hours. Power will go to the rear wheels as standard, but all-wheel drive will be an option. According to Tesla, the vehicle will have a range as long as 215 miles and will reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds. Prices before government incentives will start at $35,000, but there will be options like a glass roof and different wheels for adding more luxury amenities.

Tesla already has over 300,000 pre-orders of the Model 3. Ordering one now will require a wait until at least mid-2018 before Tesla will have enough units ready.

Source: Denzzian via Imgur Via: Electrek