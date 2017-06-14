The lawsuit claims the cars could go into limp mode in as little as 15 minutes.

Following a string of complaints by Corvette owners citing overheating issues in 2016, Chevy updated cooling components on its Z06 for the 2017 model year. The changes included things like a larger supercharger cover and bigger vents. But apparently that wasn’t enough to appease the masses; a handful of Z06 owners have filed a new lawsuit against GM.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims that the Z06 Corvettes in question are fitted with a "defective cooling system" that causes the car to go into limp mode after only just 15 minutes of driving on the track. The claim goes on to say that GM was "knowingly selling allegedly defective" Corvettes.

The firm responsible for the suit, Hagens Berman, also lead litigation against GM for its ignition switch defects, as well as an additional suit for supposed emissions-cheating software in Duramax diesel trucks. The group has a history of high-profile court cases against automakers.

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06


The firm proposes that more than 30,000 Z06s between 2015 and 2017 model years could have the issue. "We believe we’ve found GM to be guilty of a classic bait and switch – one that cost thousands of consumers dearly, up to $120,000, and broke state consumer protection laws," said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. 

"GM enticed race enthusiasts with bells and whistles, promising a car that could maintain safe speeds and power when tracked, but we believe what it sold them was far from what it promised. This defect not only damages the Z06 engine, but endangers drivers."

The 2017 Corvette Z06 comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 capable of producing 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts), and a starting MSRP is $79,450. We’ve reached out to GM for comment and will update the story when we receive a response.

Source: Hagens Berman

