At 102.5 miles, this is one epic slide.

Since it launched, one of the Toyota GT86’s claims to fame – that’s the car also known as the Subaru BRZ  and Toyota 86 – has been its ability to kick its rear out sideways like a dog on hardwood floors. But while it’s one thing to do a quick, naughty drift through a roundabout, South African journalist Jesse Adams decided to one-up things, setting a new Guinness World Record for the world’s longest drift.

Though record certification is still pending, Adams managed to slide the GT86 continuously over a distance of 102.5 miles (165.04 kilometers). That beat the previous record, set by German driver Harald Müller, who managed an 89-mile drift (144 km) in a GT86 back in 2014.

Adams took five hours and 46 minutes to complete his drift-tastic record attempting, circling a wet skid pad more than 1,000 times.

According to Toyota, “The premise of the record is that the driven wheels are not allowed to stop spinning at any time during the run,” but the car can change direction so long as the drive wheels are always in motion.

Toyota used two VBOX GPS data loggers to record information about the record attempt. Each lap averaged just 18 miles per hour (29 kilometers per hour), and 48 laps were disallowed from the record attempt. Still, that put the final tally of officially logged skidpad laps at 952. Adams beat the prior record after 800 laps, but kept pushing to see how much longer he could keep drifting. The data has been sent to Guinness World Records for official certification.

The GT86 used for the record attempt was unchanged from stock aside from the addition of a larger fuel tank installed in the spare-tire well.

