Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing have kept fairly quiet about the Valkyrie’s development since unveiling the hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show, but recent posts on social media, including from the automaker itself, have offered a fresh look at the production model.

On Twitter, Aston Martin posted a shot of tennis superstar Serena Williams posing with the Valkyrie, and the hypercar displayed an updated look versus the example on display in Switzerland. For example, there’s now an access panel just ahead of the windshield, and the fender bulges over the wheels are now open on their inside sections. This image is dark, but the sculpting along the side appears sharper, too. Plus, the coupe now features functional headlights, rather than dark sections on the one in Geneva. Aston Martin also fits this car with redesigned wheels that have orange center sections.

Instagram user Bogdan Capusan also recently posted a series of photos showing him with the Valkyrie in Monaco during the Formula One Grand Prix weekend. His shots included a fantastic photo of the rear end, specifically the gargantuan diffuser than manages airflow at the back. It’s a beautiful piece of engineering – like a sculpture dedicated to automotive performance.







He also provides a look at the complicated method for getting into the hypercar. The Valkyrie has massive side sills and a small gullwing opening for the greenhouse. The design forces the driver to do some acrobatics to get behind the wheel. It looks like a fairly snug cockpit inside, too.







The Valkyrie (original concept above) will feature parts from premier automotive brands. It’ll use a Cosworth-tuned 6.5-liter V12 with a hybrid system by Rimac, and the seven-speed gearbox by Ricardo will be specifically for the hypercar. The Ford GT builders Multimatic will supply the carbon fiber monocoque. Aston Martin will offer just 175 of them ­– 150 road-going versions and 25 track-only variants. Deliveries will begin in 2019.

Source: Aston Martin via Twitter, bogdancapusan via Instagram