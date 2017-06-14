Production capped at 300 cars, but only 100 of them can be had with the mighty V12.

Previewed by a concept at the Geneva Motor Show back in March, Aston Martin’s new AMR sub-brand of more focused cars is kicking off with the Vantage AMR now being shown in its entire production splendor. Inspired by the company’s entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the special edition gets a racy body with a plethora of carbon fiber bits and bobs.

The peeps from Gaydon will give buyers the option to get the Vantage AMR with one of the following exterior two-tone schemes: Scintilla Silver with Grey, Ultramarine Black with Blue, Stratus White with Orange, and Zaffre Blue with Red. Should none of the above suit your style, an optional “Halo Pack” combines a Stirling Green paint with vivid Lime Green accents in the same vein as the WEC-winning #95 Vantage GTE from last year. This race car-inspired livery can be had with a Union Jack-enameled AML wings badge without having to pay extra.

On the inside, there are multiple configurations available and these depend on the exterior’s appearance. All cars get carbon fiber seats as well as a combination of leather and Alcantara for the coupes while the roadsters feature an all-leather finish. The aforementioned Halo Pack adds a splash of color in the cabin thanks to Lime Green welts and accents.

2017 Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Production is going to be limited to 300 cars, with 100 of them getting the V12 engine upgraded by 30 horsepower to 595 hp whereas the other 200 units will feature the smaller V8 rated at 430 hp. Both naturally aspirated engines are hooked up to automated sequential manual gearboxes with six- and seven-speeds, respectively.

For those who want to further customize their Vantage AMR, Aston Martin will be more than happy to provide them with extra goodies, such as a carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit for the coupe along with forged aluminum wheels and a titanium exhaust shaving off 31 pounds (14 kilograms) compared to the Vantage V12’s standard exhaust.

Available only in certain markets, the Aston Martin Vantage AMR starts off at £97,995 in U.K. and from €126,995 in Germany. Customer deliveries are slated to kick off in the fourth quarter of the year and you’ll be able to check it out this weekend during the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

