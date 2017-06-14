Swedish hypercar marque Koenigsegg has managed to sell $152,000,000 worth of Regeras as 80 people have signed on the dotted line to claim one. While the $1.9M car has officially reached sold out status, you still might have a shot to get behind the wheel of the 1,500-horsepower hybrid beast. The company states on its Facebook account those on the look to buy one should get in touch with their local dealer to see if there’s one available.

While 80 doesn’t sound like a great deal of cars, the Regera is in fact Koenigsegg’s biggest single vehicle series ever and is part of a two-model lineup also including the more track-oriented, but still street-legal Agera RS. One of the cars planned for production is heading to Australia with a right-hand-drive layout and is expected to arrive by mid-2018.

As a refresher, the mesmerizing Regera uses a biturbo 5.0-liter V8 engine working together with a trio of electric motors to enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in only 2.8 seconds before maxing out at more than 250 mph (400 kph). One of the most impressive stats would have to be that it needs less than 20 seconds to hit its top speed.

As some of you will recall, the gearbox-less machine was envisioned in recent months with different exterior and interior finishes by some of the company’s employees, including Christian Von Koenigsegg himself. Seen above is the CEO’s own vision of the Regera, which takes inspiration from his personal Mazda MX-5 Miata and looks absolutely wonderful.

Aside from making hypercars, Koenigsegg is also supplying its tech to other automakers, such as Spyker set to use a dry-sump 5.0-liter V8 engine for the C8 Preliator Spyder.

Source: Koenigsegg