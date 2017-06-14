In an attempt to lure in more buyers, Mercedes is giving its pseudo SUV-coupe the special edition treatment, though honestly there’s nothing to write home about. Available in a couple of black shades as well as in grey, white, or silver hues, the new version can be visually distinguished by its orange accents for the rim flange and front apron. It rides on 21-inch alloy wheels from AMG’s portfolio and comes as standard with a black LED ring for the headlights. That’s about it in terms of exterior tweaks.

Check out another OrangeArt Edition: Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG Shooting Brake OrangeArt Edition massive gallery released

Hopping inside the cabin, the GLE Coupe OrangeArt Edition features orange piping and grey topstitching for the sports seats wrapped around in a combination of black Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber. Only the not-so-special version gets this type of upholstery and is combined with additional orange piping throughout the cabin, including for the AMG-branded floor mats. Rounding off the upgrades are the brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, a three-spoke steering wheel clad in black Nappa leather, and an aluminum trim.

Offered as standard with the AMG Line exterior and Night packages, the new Mercedes GLE Coupe OrangeArt Edition can be had in GLE 350d, GLE 400, and GLE 500 flavors, as well as in the sporty GLE 43 specification. All of them feature 4Matic all-wheel drive and will hit showrooms in Europe beginning with August.

It’s going to be available as separate interior and exterior packages for these four models, with pricing depending on the model. Naturally, the goodies are cheaper if you go for the more expensive GLE 43 Coupe: €715 for the exterior package and €2,439 for the interior kit. For the other three lesser models, it costs €4,165 and €2,618, respectively. Pricing applicable for German market.

Source: Mercedes-Benz