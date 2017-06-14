Jaguar has been teasing the all-new XF Sportbrake for quite some time and now we are finally able to see the midsize wagon courtesy of what seem to be official images. Just as pretty as the sedan but more practical thanks to its bigger trunk, the E-Class Estate / A6 Avant / 5 Series Touring rival is being shown here in the sportier S guise painted in white with a lovely panoramic roof as well as in a more mundane 20d specification finished off in grey.

One noticeable change we are able to notice is at the back where the taillights have a slightly different shape than those of the sedan and seem to take inspiration from the F-Type with that curved area on the lower section of the cluster. It’s a subtle tweak that might go unnoticed, but we appreciate Jaguar for making the effort to further differentiate the sedan from the wagon.

Engine lineup will likely mirror that of the sedan, so expect the aforementioned S model to rock a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 horsepower. The XF S needs 5.1 seconds until 60 mph (96 kph) en route to 155 mph (250 kph), but its equivalent Sportbrake will likely be a tad slower due to the slightly increased weight.

The previous XF Sportbrake had a cargo capacity of 19 cubic feet (550 liters) with the rear seats up and 59 cubic feet (1,675 liters) after folding them while the new one is expected to trump those numbers due to the increased footprint. As far as the interior is concerned, we are not expecting any big changes as it will likely be carried over from the sedan, including the latest version of the company’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment system.

Jaguar will take the wraps off the XF Sportbrake in the coming hours and will have it on sale in Europe this summer, with United States to follow as the model is already listed on the company’s USA site.

