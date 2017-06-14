Hide press release Show press release

McLaren 570S Spider: a convertible without compromise



14 Jun 2017

All the high-performance dynamic attributes and refinement of 570S Coupé with the added exhilaration of open-air driving

Third bodystyle in McLaren’s Sports Series product family, alongside Coupé and GT

World debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed, UK, June 29 – July 2, 2017

Retractable hardtop using technology proven in McLaren 650S and 675LT Spiders

Just 46kg weight premium over 570S Coupé and structural rigidity unchanged

Roof takes just 15 seconds to open or close, at vehicle speeds of up to 40km/h (25mph)

Electrically operated, glazed rear window/wind deflector

Unique-in-class combination of carbon fibre construction, mid-engined drivetrain layout and McLaren dihedral doors

Extended rear spoiler is 12mm higher than Coupé’s to compensate change in body shape

3.8-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine with seven-speed, seamless-shift gearbox produces a class-leading 570PS and 600Nm

Acceleration from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 2 seconds and 328km/h (204mph) top speed are identical to 570S Coupé. Top speed with roof down is 315km/h (196mph)

First 400 Spiders built will be launch edition models, following success of 720S launch edition

Available to order now, priced from £164,750 (UK)

The new McLaren 570S Spider combines the exceptional dynamism and refinement of the 570S Coupé with the extra exhilaration of open-air motoring. Hand-assembled in Woking, England, the 570S Spider is the most attainable McLaren Spider ever and brings supercar attributes such as carbon-fibre construction, a mid-engined layout and extreme performance for the first time to the luxury sports convertible segment.

The two-seat, rear-wheel drive 570S Spider is the third bodystyle in McLaren’s Sports Series portfolio, lining up alongside the Coupé and the GT. Compared to the Coupé, the 570S Spider adds a neatly integrated, retractable hardtop that when lowered delivers an even more immersive and exhilarating driving experience. The two-piece roof – which is engineered using technology proven in the McLaren 650S and 675LT Spider models – is constructed of lightweight composite panels and creates a purposeful, sleek appearance whether raised or lowered.

Most importantly, there are no performance compromises versus the 570S Coupé, with the Spider maintaining the same electrifying pace, dynamic excellence and impressive refinement. The carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis at the heart of all Sports Series cars does not suffer any reduction in strength or stiffness in convertible guise, or require any additional structural actions. This has allowed McLaren engineers to design and develop the 570S Spider without concerns that are potentially a significant issue with steel or aluminium structures.

“The McLaren 570S Spider is the most attainable McLaren Spider to date and adds yet another dimension to the McLaren Sports Series family. This is a convertible without compromise; its mid-engined layout and carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis guarantee the same thrilling dynamic performance and exceptional driver involvement enjoyed in a 570S Coupé, but with the added attraction of a retractable hard-top that delivers the extra exhilaration of roof-down motoring.”

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

Electrically operated from the driver’s seat using one simple control, the roof folds effortlessly to stow beneath a beautifully crafted tonneau cover that rises automatically to accommodate the lowered panels and returns to its closed position with the assistance of soft-close technology. The roof can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds, at vehicle speeds of up to 40km/h (25mph).

A glazed wind deflector can be electrically raised or lowered at the push of a button, providing further versatility with the roof up or down. The deflector reduces wind-buffeting when the roof is down and if desired can be lowered when the roof is raised to allow additional sound and fresh air into the cabin. Owners wanting to enjoy even more of the distinctive exhaust note of the new Spider can specify an optional sports system that features an ESG to channel exhaust sound towards the cabin, via the area beneath the tonneau cover.

The retractable hardtop is designed to withstand the severest conditions and is significantly more weather- and fade-resistant than fabric, yet with its operating mechanism adds just 46kg to the weight of the Spider; this is the only variance in weight between the new convertible and the 570S Coupé.

Supercar performance

The combination of lightweight carbon fibre construction and an incredibly potent 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine, means that the new 570S Spider is both more powerful and lighter than comparable convertibles, with an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 419PS-per-tonne (lightest dry weight).

Positioned behind the driver, the twin-turbocharged McLaren M838TE engine produces 570PS at 7,400rpm and torque of 600Nm between 5,000rpm and 6,500rpm. In combination with a rapid yet smooth seven-speed seamless-shift gearbox featuring Launch Control technology, the result is a luxury sports convertible with supercar acceleration from standstill to 100km/h (62mph) in 3.2 seconds and to 200km/h (124mph) in just 9.6 seconds.

Top speed is 328km/h (204mph) with the roof in place – identical to the 570S Coupé – and even with the roof lowered, the new Spider can reach 315km/h (196mph). Complementing this extreme performance is a stop-start system that contributes to overall efficiency; the 570S Spider returns official fuel economy of 10.7 litres/100km (26.6mpg) in the NEDC combined cycle and CO2 emissions of just 249g/km.

Exceptional body control

McLaren’s new Spider employs racecar-style, double-wishbone suspension all-round, with steel springs, twin-valve adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars calibrated to the same exacting specification as the 570S Coupé. Body control is exceptional and the overall drive incredibly pure and rewarding, while retaining impressive comfort. Accessing the Active Dynamics Panel adds another level of personal choice, allowing the driver to choose from Normal, Sport or Track modes, for progressively softer or firmer suspension. This versatility ensures that the Spider is as at ease in everyday use as it is on a race track.

Electro-hydraulically assisted power steering, carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P ZERO™ CORSA tyres are standard, while the latest chassis software both enhances the driving experience and increases safety. Developed originally for Formula 1™, Brake Steer aids cornering and reduces understeer by subtly applying braking force to the inside rear wheel as the driver turns in to a corner. Performance Traction Control calibrated by McLaren provides precise control in extreme situations, while the ESC (Electronic Stability Control) system includes a ‘Dynamic’ mode with reduced intervention and increased ‘driftability’, allowing drivers to enjoy the 570S Spider’s dynamic potential with confidence.

Tailored design

The breath-taking body design is enhanced by a rear spoiler, finished in Dark Palladium grey (a visible carbon fibre finish is available at additional cost via McLaren Special Operations) and 12mm taller than the rear spoiler of the 570S Coupé. The higher spoiler provides additional downforce to offset the aerodynamic changes resulting from the Spider having a different rear upper body design, ensuring exceptional aerodynamic balance overall that is the equal of the Coupé.

Designed around a perfect driving position that puts the driver at the centre of the action, the sophisticated cabin blends exceptional levels of craftsmanship, quality and technology; hand-stitched leather on the seats, door casings, dashboard and centre console sits side-by-side with a 10-inch TFT main instrument cluster and a centrally mounted, 7-inch IRIS touchscreen through which climate control and infotainment functionality are managed.

Customers can choose from standard six-way-adjustable or optional eight-way adjustable electric memory seats, with luxurious Nappa leather or performance-oriented Alcantara® trim available at additional cost. Lightweight carbon-fibre-shelled sports seats, the same as those fitted to the McLaren P1™, can also be specified.

Three new exterior colours celebrate the Spider’s introduction, with Curacao Blue, Vega Blue and Sicilian Yellow joining the existing Sports Series palette and giving Spider customers a choice of 20 colours in total. The new hues dramatically showcase the complex forms of the aluminium bodywork and unique-in-class dihedral doors, particularly when combined for added visual impact with an optional Dark Palladium grey contrast finish on the roof, windscreen pillars and rear buttresses.

An all-new, 10-spoke lightweight forged alloy wheel design (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) has been crafted as an option for the new 570S Spider. For further differentiation, a new brake caliper colour, Liquid Black, is also available.

Available to order now from more than 80 McLaren retailers worldwide, each 570S Spider is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, England.

The new McLaren 570S Spider will make its public debut on 29th June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, West Sussex, UK and the first cars are scheduled to be delivered to customers in August.

McLaren 570S Spider

Technical specification

Engine configuration

M838TE engine, 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8, 3,799cc

Drivetrain layout

Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD

Power PS (bhp/kW @ rpm

570 (562/419) @ 7,500

Torque Nm (lbs ft) @ rpm

600 (443) @ 5,000-6,500

Transmission

7-Speed seamless-shift gearbox (SSG)

Suspension

Independent adaptive dampers, dual wishbones with Normal, Sport and Track modes

Steering

Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted

Brakes

Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 394mm R: 380mm) with aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front; 4-piston rear)

Wheels (inches)

Front: 8J x 19; Rear: 10J x 20

Tyres

F: 225/35 R19 R: 285/35 R20

Length, mm (inches)

4,530 (178.3)

Wheelbase, mm (inches)

2,670 (105)

Height, mm (inches)

1,202 (47.3)

Width, with mirrors, mm (inches)

2,095 (82.5)

Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches)

2,045 (80.5)

Width, without mirrors, mm (inches)

1,930 (76)

Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches)

Front: 1,673 (65.9); Rear: 1,618 (63.7)

Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs)

1,359 (2,895)

DIN Kerb weight, kg (lbs) [fluids + 90% fuel]

1,498 (3,302.5)

Luggage capacity (litres)

Front: 150 l; Tonneau: 52 l

Performance data*

ACCELERATION

0 -60mph

3.1 seconds

0-100 km/h (0-62mph)

3.2 seconds

0-200 km/h (0-124mph)

9.6 seconds

0-400 m / ¼ mile

11.0 seconds

Maximum speed (roof raised/roof lowered)

328 km/h (204 mph)/ 315 km/h (196 mph)

200 – 0 km/h (124mph – 0) braking

5.3 seconds/130 metres

100 – 0 km/h (62mph – 0) braking

3.2 seconds/32 metres

EFFICIENCY

CO2 emissions [NEDC]

249 g/km

Fuel consumption – (EU l/100 km/UK MPG)

Combined

Urban

Extra urban

10.7 l /100km (26.4 mpg**)

17.2 l /100km (16.6 mpg**)

7.4 l /100km (38.4 mpg**)

*All figures subject to confirmation.

**MPG (UK) is not a homologation requirement therefore converted figure

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a British manufacturer of luxury, high-performance sports and super cars, located at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey. For the past 30 years, McLaren has pioneered the use of carbon fibre in vehicle production and since introducing a carbon chassis into racing and road cars with the 1981 McLaren MP4/1 and 1993 McLaren F1 respectively, McLaren has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis.

Following the global launch of McLaren Automotive in 2010, the groundbreaking 12C was revealed in 2011, the 12C Spider in 2012, and the limited-run McLaren P1™ went into production in 2013. In keeping with its plan to introduce a new model each year, the company unveiled the 650S, in Coupé and Spider form in 2014, while 2015 proved to be a year of unprecedented growth of the product portfolio with five new models launched across the full range. The strictly limited edition 675LT Coupé premiered at the Geneva Motor Show alongside the track-only McLaren P1™ GTR which, with 1,000PS, became the most powerful model ever produced by the brand. The much-anticipated Sports Series became the third – and final – model tier in the McLaren range with the 570S Coupé and 540C Coupé debuting in New York and Shanghai respectively, less than one month apart. The end of 2015 saw the launch of the fifth model, the 675LT Spider, which was as a direct response to customer demand. The year also saw the end of production for the first model in the Ultimate Series as the 375th McLaren P1™ was completed, closing what had become a defining year for the British brand. 2016 continued where 2015 had left off with the introduction of the 570GT – a second bodystyle for the Sports Series and the most luxurious car McLaren has ever built, as well as the 570S GT4 and 570S Sprint track variants. 2016 also marked the introduction of the company’s new business plan, Track22, which sees the company investing £1B in Research and Development to deliver 15 all new cars or derivatives by the end of 2022, of which at least 50% will feature hybrid technology. The uplift in sales in 2016 also saw the launch of the second shift at the McLaren Production Centre as well as the company’s third year of profitability in just six years of trading. In March 2017, the second-generation Super Series was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show with the global premiere of the McLaren 720S.

McLaren Automotive Partners

To support the development, engineering and manufacture of its range of innovative and highly acclaimed sports cars, McLaren Automotive has partnered with world leading companies to provide specialist expertise and technology including, AkzoNobel, Kenwood, Pirelli, Richard Mille and SAP.

Visit cars.mclaren.com for more details.