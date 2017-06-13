It's better looking than the former 5 Series GT.

Say hello to the newest 6 Series offering from BMW. The five-door Gran Turismo inherits the role from the slow-selling 5 Series GT in what the manufacturer hopes will be a more appealing package with the longer, swooping lines of the 6 Series. Available later this year, the new hatchback will be sold in the United States solely in 640i xDrive trim, packing the familiar 3.0-liter biturbo six with 335 horsepower.

“The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is geared towards discerning customers who place great importance on individuality,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW’s senior vice president of group design. “The raised seating position ensures an imperious brand of driving pleasure, and the luxurious levels of space provide everything you need for a relaxing journey.”

 

The big news here is obviously the addition of a fifth door. The single-piece hatch opens and closes electrically, and can be operated hands-free with a kicking motion underneath the rear bumper. The stretched roof provides 38.5 inches of rear headroom for passengers, or for cargo duties the rear seats fold to deliver a total of 65 cubic feet of unencumbered space. We say unencumbered because the GT features a storage compartment beneath the trunk floor for its removable two-piece luggage cover.

Styling wise there are no real surprises that will rock the world of existing 6 Series fans.  BMW says the elongated profile catches the eye, with heavily raked A-pillars linking the roofline to the high point at the B-pillar and flowing smoothly to the rear. We’ll sum that all up by saying the stretched hatchback format seems much more at home here as opposed to the 5 Series with its bulky backside and chunky appearance.

 

2018 BMW 640i xDrive GT
It should be a pleasure to drive as well. The 640i xDrive GT comes standard with a host of technologies, including Active Driving Assistant which features cameras, radars, and other sensors to constantly monitor the vehicle’s surroundings. They feed information to a variety of safety systems including blind spot detection, lane departure warning, collision warning, and cross-traffic alert. The optional Driving Assistant Plus package adds active responses for most of these systems, such as auto braking, active cruise control, and lane keeping assist.

Also standard is an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a sport leather steering wheel. Rear air suspension is standard, with air suspension on the front end available as part of the Dynamic Handling Package which, according to BMW, provides both a comfortable ride with sharpened responses for enthusiastic driving. The air system also can be used to raise ride height by .78 inches for extra ground clearance, or drop the car .39 inches for canyon carving. The optional M Sport Package adds a range of visual tweaks inside and out, including a choice of either 19-inch or 20-inch wheels.

With the biturbo six, BMW says the 640i xDrive GT will sprint to 60 miles per hour in a respectable 5.1 seconds. There’s no word yet on whether additional power options will be available in the future. Given the manufacturer’s recent decision to pull the two-door 6 Series coupe from U.S. shores, it’s likely the executives in Munich will see how buyers respond to the GT before stepping further into the halls of hatchback performance.

The 2018 BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo will go on sale in the fall with a base price of $70,695 including destination and handling.

Source: BMW

