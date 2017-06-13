Following a seven-month investigation into company procedures at Uber by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, CEO Travis Kalanick will reportedly take a leave of absence. The CEO did not specify how long he plans to be away from the company.

According to the New York Times, Kalanick sent an internal email to employees saying he would be taking the leave to work on himself, and reflect on building a "world class leadership team." Allegedly just Minutes after the email was sent, Uber released a 13-page recommendation to change company procedures.







Among the 47 recommendations outlined, the company will look to rewrite a number of cultural values, including cutting down on party culture, limiting alcohol at work events and in the office, and formalizing a ban on employee-manager relationships. The "War Room" will be renamed to the "Peace Room," but most importantly, the company will seek out a new COO and limit responsibilities of Kalanick.

A separate investigation into procedures earlier in the year resulted in the firing of more than 20 employees. Allegations included 215 claims of sexual harassment and other "bad behaviors" during work hours. Holder’s report further detailed the 215 claims.

The investigation is another major setback for Uber in just a few months. In May, a lawsuit set forth by Waymo claiming company engineers stole files crucial to autonomous development was settled, forcing Uber to return the stolen files, and resulting in the firing of the engineer in question. In March, one of Uber's autonomous Volvo XC90 prototypes crashed in Arizona, halting the self-driving program temporarily.

Source: The New York Times



