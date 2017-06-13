In the ongoing race for full autonomy, Chevy has just introduced a fleet of more than 100 self-driving Bolt EVs. Equipped with GM’s next-generation self-driving technology, the 130 Bolts rolled off the production line this past week, where they will join the more than 50 already testing in the streets of San Francisco, Scottsdale, and metro Detroit.

GM says that it's the "first company to use mass-production methods for autonomous vehicles." Each autonomous Bolt was developed at the Orion Assembly Plant located in Orion Township, Michigan.

"This production milestone brings us one step closer to making our vision of personal mobility a reality," said CEO Mary Barra. "Expansion of our real-world test fleet will help ensure that our self-driving vehicles meet the same strict standards for safety and quality that we build into all of our vehicles."







The self-driving Bolts in question will come with an array of autonomous equipment developed by GM subsidiary Cruise Automation. A number of LIDAR cameras will pair with sensors and other hardware developed specifically to ensure safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles while on the road.

"To achieve what we want from self-driving cars, we must deploy them at scale," said Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt. "By developing the next-generation self-driving platform in San Francisco and manufacturing these cars in Michigan, we are creating the safest and most consistent conditions to bring our cars to the most challenging urban roads that we can find."

GM’s autonomous car division, Cruise Automation, has been testing its self-driving Bolts on the streets of San Francisco and Scottsdale for over a year – the former of which we've spied testing back in 2016 – and in Warren, Michigan since January of 2017.

Source: General Motors



