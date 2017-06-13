860 raging bulls are now being unleashed by the 5.2-liter V10.

Leave it to Novitec to make the Huracan Spyder even more intense by developing a wide body kit to muscle up the baby Lambo. Finished in Verde Mantis and limited to just 11 units, the striking droptop supercar has received an aggressive front bumper with a central front blade optionally available in pure carbon fiber without a drop of paint on it. Those beefy front fenders are an inch (three centimeters) wider on each side and come with three-slot vents to improve cooling of the brakes.

More vents have been incorporated on the vehicle’s sides where the rocker panels feature built-in air scoops to cool down the rear brakes. The piece of the resistance is represented by the bulging rear fenders, which are a whopping 2.3 inches (six centimeters) wider per side. Even more upgrades are at the back where the Huracan Spyder has gained a wing and a meaner bumper optionally available with a naked carbon diffuser.

Even more carbon can be used for the side mirror caps as well as for the taillight surrounds and the rear aerofoil to further enhance the supercar’s low weight. Rounding off the visible changes this Lamborghini has gone through is the 35-mm drop in height thanks to the lowered suspension complemented by the tuner’s set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder wide body by Novitec

But perhaps the most important upgrade is in the engine bay where the 5.2-liter V10 engine shared with the Audi R8 is no longer naturally aspirated. Novitec has slapped on a supercharger to boost power to a whopping 860 hp (633 kW) and around 709 lb-ft (960 Nm). The kit has been available for some time as the tuner showed a similar Huracan Spyder back in August last year, but that one lacked the wide body conversion.

To go along with the overhauled engine, custom exhaust systems are available in stainless steel and F1-derived inconel versions and Novitec says these are compatible with all Huracans, either with or without the controllable exhaust flap to alter the sound.

For a stronger Huracan Spyder straight from Lamborghini, you’ll have to wait for the Performante version spotted just yesterday ahead of an official reveal slated to take place in the months to come.

