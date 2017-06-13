Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operation department could soon expand its portfolio with limited-edition crossovers. SVO chief John Edwards has confirmed to Auto Express the division is currently discussing limited-run Land Rovers in the same vain as the Jaguar Project 7 and XE project 8.

“I can say – partly because I write the rules on this – that right now, there are no rules,” Edwards told the British publication. “There’s nothing written down to say that all ‘Project’ cars have to be performance-focused. And equally, there’s nothing written down to say that they all have to be Jaguars.”

But have the SVO engineers discussed actual ideas already? “Yes, they have.”

The aforementioned Project cars are the first two limited-run vehicle the SVO division has created. The Project 8 will make its debut later this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be faster than the legendary XJ220 supercar of the 1990s.







As for Land Rovers, so far SVO has been working on the high-performance Range Rover Sport SVR and the Land Rover Discovery Project Hero concept, which will inspire future production extreme offroaders. The study was created to help the Austrian Red Cross reduce disaster response times and consequently save more lives – and features its own drone mounted on the roof.

SVO’s desire to create special Land Rovers is no surprise, given the fact that Gerry McGovern, the brand’s design director, declared he wants to put third-party tuning studio out of business by launching high-quality one-offs.

“It’s easy to take a product that’s already been created and put a little spoiler on it or whatever, but I’d like to see them design their own car. We see them taking our property and making a bit more profit,” he told Autocar earlier this year.

Source: Auto Express