Tesla hasn’t even officially debuted its new Model 3 sedan in full, but already fans of the brand are anxious to see the next-in-line Model Y. Expected to make its debut sometime in 2019, rendering artists at Peisert Design have visualized the upcoming small SUV a few years early.

Using the lone teaser image we saw just a few days ago, artists were able to vaguely piece together the upcoming Tesla. Borrowing a number of cues from the current lineup – including the "surgeon mask" front grille found on the Model 3 – the Model Y rendering fits right in with the current crop of Tesla vehicles.







Musk promises that the Model Y will be manufactured in a "way that a car has never been built before," meaning it will have a unique platform all its own apart from the Model 3, as well as its own dedicated factory. Musk estimates that the Model Y will eventually outsell the Model 3.

"I am really excited about Model Y. It’s, there’s been some criticism, like we should sort of derive it from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform," said Musk at the annual shareholders meeting. "We are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3."







Things like price, performance details, and availability remain a mystery. Expect the Model Y to have a similar price tag and performance options to the Model 3, which will make its debut later this year with a starting price of under $35,000.

Source: Peisert Design

