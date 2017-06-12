The company's upgrades really improve the estate's look. Plus, Brabus can give the wagon more power, too.

If the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Estate's six-figure cost falls too far out of someone’s price range, then Brabus is ready to help because the famous tuner now has a full line of parts for the whole E-Class estate lineup, including power upgrades for Europe's E200 base model.

Mercedes E-Class Wagon Brabus


Brabus has improved engine tunes for the entire E-Class lineup. For example, the firm can take the stock E200’s 181-horsepower (135-kilowatt) output to 221 hp (165 kW). The E250 jumps to 241 hp (180 kW), and the upgraded E43 packs 444 bhp (331 kW). For the diesel models, Brabus’ tweaks for the E 350d push it to 304 hp (227 kW).

More Mercedes-Benz E-Class News:

Brabus has a mean looking body kit for the E-Class wagon, too. The new front fascia features big intakes in the corners, and the tuner claims that the part reduces front axle lift at high speeds. In back, a small diffuser features cutouts for the firm’s updated exhausts that put a pair of circular outlets at each side. The company also has a specific exhaust for the E43 with a sound-changing flap that drivers can control from the steering wheel.

Mercedes E-Class Wagon Brabus


Customers looking for more style can also pick from new wheel designs that are between 18- and 21-inches in diameter. The biggest ones are 9 inches wide in front and 10.5 inches at the rear.

Mercedes E-Class Wagon Brabus

Owners can make the big wheels look even better by taking advantage of Brabus’ suspension tuning options. The firm offers new springs that slice 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) off the ride height. Alternatively, the company also has performance tunes for the wagon with Mercedes’ air suspension.

Brabus offers a warranty that lasts three years or 100,000 kilometers / 62,000 miles for all of its parts.

Source: Brabus

Be part of something big