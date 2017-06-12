"Sporty" and "aggressive" aren’t two words you’d typically associate with the Honda Fit subcompact, but thanks to a recent refresh, the company will argue the use of them both. Updated for the 2018 model year, Honda has given the Fit a fresh new face, some special exterior enhancements, and a cabin full of added tech.

Part of the update includes the addition of a new Sport trim. Positioned between the LX and EX, the Honda Fit Sport comes with a more aggressive aero package, including a two-piece chrome and piano black grille, a front splitter highlighted in bright orange, a three-strake diffuser with bright orange accents, and a chrome exhaust finisher. An exclusive black finish on the 16-inch wheels further adds to the sporty nature of the package.







Two new colors are also available for 2018: Helios Yellow Pearl (replacing Mystic Yellow) and Orange Fury. The color additions compliment the already available range of options, which includes White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, and Aegean Blue Metallic. A number of new piano black and chrome trim treatments have been added throughout the range.

Available on LX and Sport trims, and standard on EX and above, Honda has included its new Sensing suite of safety systems. Included is adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, land departure warning, and road departure mitigation. With the new safety tech, Honda says that the fit is the “most affordable car in America” with such a vast array of safety systems.

This is just the first time the third-generation Fit has been updated since its launch in 2014. No word on pricing or availability just yet.

Source: Honda



