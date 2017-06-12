The Citroën C3 Picasso is being phased out to make room for this little fellow — the new C3 Aircross. Gone are the MPV traits of the old one as its replacement takes the shape of a bona fide B-segment crossover with an eccentric exterior design combined with a funky cabin in the same vein as the latest C3 upon which it’s heavily based.

The C3 Aircross has been around in Latin America since 2010 and now this new version is being turned into a global model, one that’s bound to hit European markets in the months to come. It will be offered with a trio of PureTech engines developing from 108 to 128 horsepower whereas the three BlueHDi diesels will push out from 89 to 118 hp. Naturally, these will all be taken from the supermini.

As you would expect, Citroën will sell its new subcompact crossover exclusively with a front-wheel drive layout, but the good news is there’s going to be a Grip Control system with selectable drive modes to enhance grip on slippery and difficult surfaces. The C3 Aircross even has a hill descend mode, so it should prove to be competent enough for most shopping this segment. It’s not like people in the market for a Nissan Juke, Renault Captur or other similar models drive off road very often…

From the split headlights and eye-catching alloy wheel design to the two-one finish and the lively interior, the C3 Aircross certainly has a lot of character. It’s also quite practical as the trunk can swallow a decent 410 liters of your cargo with the rear seats in place and an impressive 1,289 liters once you fold down the 60:40-split bench. The company with the double chevron logo also went to the trouble of installing a height-adjustable boot floor to boost practicality depending on what you need.

It’s also packed with the latest safety tech from Citroën, ranging from lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking to blind spot monitoring and even a fatigue-sensing system. In addition, buyers will be able to order the C3 Aircross with a head-up display while the seven-inch infotainment system is going to have support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as wireless charging.

Citroën will have the C3 Aircross on sale later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to its launch.

Source: Citroën