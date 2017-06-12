It's being joined by a 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary "ultra-limited edition."

Fiat has decided to spice up its cutesy city car by merging Abarth muscle with the more upscale features of the yacht-inspired Riva launched in 2016. Available in limited quantities, the new version can be had both as a hatchback and as a cabriolet with an assortment of styling tweaks, including the two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paint available exclusively for this special edition.

To further set it apart from the more mundane 500s, Fiat has incorporated an elegant aquamarine double body stripe and it also dipped the door handles in satin chrome. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the “695 Rivale” badges adorning the tailgate and bumper, along with a satin chrome molding at the back.

Stepping inside, the feisty hatchback with premium aspirations gets blue leather upholstery applied not just on the seats, but also on the door panels. Carbon fiber kick plates serve as a reminder this is a legitimate sports car and there’s more carbon fiber on the dashboard. Alternatively, buyers can get the dash with mahogany accents, which look rather lovely.

The 695 Rivale is powered by the familiar turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine with a more than decent 180 hp and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s enough Abarth punch for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in just 6.7 seconds en route to a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 kph). While it may not be as hardcore as the insane Alfa Romeo 4C-engined Fiat 500 Giannini with almost double the power, it's still a fun little car.

Abarth 695 Rivale special edition
Coinciding with the model’s launch is a 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary edition to mark Riva’s birth in 1842. Billed as an “ultra-limited edition,” production will be capped to 175 units per each body style — all of which will feature bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels, celebratory logos, and hand-finished blue & and black leather front seats.

Fiat has not released pricing details about the two new models, but the add-ons will certainly come at a premium over the regular Abarth 695.

Source: Fiat

 

