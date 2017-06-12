Hide press release Show press release

Abarth 695 Rivale: Abarth performance - Riva elegance

The new special series is the meeting of two brands that are able to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary and exceed the limits of performance and uniqueness.

Available in a limited series, sedan and cabriolet, the car stands out for its unique appearance and nautically-inspired premium materials by Riva.

Abarth 695 Rivale is elegant and unique like a Riva motorboat, and guarantees exceptional performance like every Abarth special series.

To celebrate Riva's 175 years, there is also an ultra-limited production of the new 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary, which features further stylish details.

From the combination of two Italian greats in the fields of technology, innovation, care over detail and the quest for performance, the Abarth 695 Rivale is born, the special series conceived in partnership with Riva. This historical brand of the nautical world, which has always been synonymous with Italian elegance and style, contributed to creating the most sophisticated Abarth ever.

Available in a limited series of sedan and cabriolet versions, the Abarth 695 Rivale can be recognised by its exclusive livery: two-tone Riva Sera Blue and Shark Grey paintwork, embellished with an aquamarine double stripe that runs at waistline height, resembling the "beauty line" on yachts.

The satin chrome finish on the door handles, the "695 Rivale" name on the tailgate and rear bumpers, the satin chrome moulding on the tailgate, which evokes the sophisticated shapes of a yacht, making this model even more unmistakable thanks to its aesthetic affinity with the side grilles on the new Riva yachts.

So much charm comes from the usual quest for better performance through the constant technical upgrading that characterises every Abarth car: in fact, under the bonnet of the 695 Rivale, hides a 1368 cm3 engine, which guarantees a maximum power of 180 HP and a torque of 250 Nm. The power-to-weight ratio of the 695 Rivale is that of a real supercar (5.8 kg/HP with a mass of 1045 kg) and its performance is extraordinary: a maximum speed of 225 km/h and 6.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. It is, therefore, a car that can satisfy sophisticated customers looking for elegance, sophistication and performance.

Together with the Abarth 695 Rivale, the 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary is also unveiled to celebrate 175 years of the Riva brand, which was founded in 1842. This "ultra-limited edition" accentuates the handcrafted finishes by adding customised elements, special wheel rims, celebratory logos and hand-finished blue and black leather front seats. 175 sedan and 175 cabriolet versions are available.

A car for hot asphalt that comes from the water

The aim of the 695 Rivale is to exceed Abarth's traditional values and embrace Riva's unmistakable charm to satisfy the need for exciting performance combined with a higher level of sophistication and elegance.

Its style is inspired by the very new open Riva "56 Rivale", one of the most agile and efficient yachts ever built by the boatyard in Sarnico. Traits that it has in common with the 695 Rivale, which also borrows some of Riva's typical stylistic aspects to highlight the concept of elegance and character that sets it apart. In fact, the yacht and the car share some aesthetic elements, like Riva's characteristic grey livery and the satin chrome mouldings.

Inside, the carbon fibre kick plates, blue leather seats and interior door panels, black mats with blue inserts and the carbon fibre or mahogany dashboard are variants available on request to give the car even more nautical look. Wood - the most natural of materials - is combined with most advanced technological solutions for a result of absolute excellence, just like on Riva yachts: the perfect combination of ultimate technology and expert craftsmanship. The mahogany variant allows you to embrace the Riva philosophy in greater depth: in addition to the dashboard strip, the special steering wheel is covered in blue and black leather with a mahogany badge, blue leather instrument panel cover and mahogany gear lever knob and kick plate.

The technological content is also excellent: as standard there is UconnectTM infotainment with a 7" HD touch screen, ready for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a hand-written numbered plate, which can be customised with the mane of your yacht on request: an original way of making the new Abarth 695 Rivale into a high performance land tender. Finally, the Abarth character is clearly visible in the Akrapović exhaust system with carbon tail pipes, in the Brembo brakes with black, 4-piston fixed callipers at the front, in the 17" Supersport alloy rims with special gloss grey finish and in the Abarth by Koni suspension with FSD (Frequency-Selective Damping) technology.

Thanks to its unique features, the Abarth 695 Rivale is an Instant Classic, with everything needed to become part of the tight circle of the Abarth Register, which only includes the most exclusive cars with the technical or historical requirements to make them "collector's pieces".

A tribute to Riva's 175 years

Abarth and Riva share a rich history, and consistently work on their heritage to shape their future. The stories of Carlo Abarth and Carlo Riva are two great Italian stories, of two men who had a dream, and who made it into a legend. Both of them had the courage to push their thoughts beyond the usual mould, thereby giving the world cars and boats of absolute excellence that over time have become global icons.

In 2017 Riva celebrates 175 years, a threshold that very few companies in the world can boast. To celebrate this special birthday, Abarth has come up with an ultra-limited production of the 695 Rivale, the 175 Anniversary: 175 sedans and 175 cabriolets. It is an edition to celebrate Italian know-how, with hand crafted details like the two-colour blue and black hand-stitched leather seats with a celebratory logo stitched onto the headrest, the carbon dashboard silk screen printed with the special logo, the special numbered plate inside and the celebratory badge on the outside of the pillar. The design of the 17" alloy rims is also special.