Infiniti wants to inject some of its Formula One connections into the Q60 Project Black S. Part of that work involves a newly announced partnership between the automaker and Pirelli for custom tires that are specifically for the coupe.







The Black S will feature special versions of Pirelli’s P Zero rubber. They’ll take cues from Formula One by including colored markings on the sidewalls. The vibrant markings are similar to the way that people can easily identify the compound on the open-wheel racers by the color of the text on them.

“As we explore the feasibility of ‘Project Black S’, Pirelli’s input and knowledge, both motorsport and automotive, will be invaluable. We couldn’t be happier to have them onboard.” Tommaso Volpe, Director of Infiniti Global Motorsport, said in the partnership’s announcement.

Infiniti unveiled the Q60 Project Black S at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the concept for a range-topping version of its premium coupe. Power would come from a 3.0-liter biturbo V6, and the addition of hybrid assistance would provide a nod to F1 tech. In total, this powertrain would make 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). The electrified half of the setup would feature separate motor generator units that would use regenerative braking and harvest exhaust gas heat. The tech would add power to the crankshaft and help spin the turbo for less lag.







While the Q60 Project Black S is purely a concept, this newly announced deal points toward the possibility of it going into production. Spending the time to creating custom tires doesn’t make much sense for a one-off vehicle.

Infiniti is hinting that the Black S badge could show up on other range-topping performance models from the brand, too. This could be the closest the automotive world gets to see a model akin to the Q50 Eau Rouge on the road. The hot sedan would have used the Nissan GT-R’s powertrain. Former Infiniti boss Johan de Nysschen championed the project, but the company shelved it after he left to lead Cadillac.

Source: Infiniti