Features chunkier tires and a jacked-up suspension to better tackle the unpaved road.

Engineered to go where no other Frontier has gone before, the Attack concept was born at Nissan’s design center in Rio de Janeiro to explore the idea of a hardcore version tailored to Latin American markets. The pickup truck is currently being exhibited at the Buenos Aires Auto Show and it actually has a chance of hitting the assembly line in the foreseeable future.

The potential production model sits 1.6 inches (40 millimeters) higher than the regular Frontier and has received a set of bigger Yokohama tires to handle even the most difficult terrains out there. Besides the new high-heel shoes, Nissan has stretched the roof and installed bigger seats to make the workhorse more comfortable during longer journeys.

Complementing the bright red and chrome black finish are the tinted headlights, the 1980s-inspired grey “Attack” body decal, and the custom running boards. To spruce things up even further, Nissan has installed a luggage rack to haul more cargo while on the inside there are a bunch of red accents to continue the exterior’s bright livery.

Nissan no Salão de Buenos Aires
With this being a true off roader, the Frontier Attack Concept bundles Nissan’s best 4x4 hardware, including the vehicle dynamic control system boosting traction on all surfaces. It does that by monitoring steering and brakes to reduce engine speed and even apply the brakes – all while also detecting under or over steering. Goodies like hill start assist and hill descent control come to further enhance the pickup’s ability to tackle bumpy roads.

Power comes from the production model’s turbodiesel 2.3-liter engine with 190 hp and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to both axles through a six-speed manual gearbox. Nissan wishes to point out the Frontier is the only model in its class to have a rear multilink suspension with a rigid axle.

Like it did with the Kicks concept back in 2015, Nissan wants to find out how the world is going to react to the Frontier Attack before making up its mind whether it will actually produce the model.

