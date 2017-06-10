It seems we won’t have to wait until September for the Frankfurt Motor Show to see the next Duster as a new report coming from Autoalgerie indicates Dacia will unveil the second iteration of its popular SUV on June 22. It’s going to take place at a special event organized in Paris when we’ll likely only get to check out the regular five-seat model. It is believed a long-wheelbase derivative will come with a seven-seat layout, though the low-cost Romanian marque hasn’t said a word about stretching the SUV for its second generation.

Recent batches of spy shots have shown the exterior design won’t go through any drastic changes and that should be the same story with the underpinnings. Some are saying the new Dacia Duster will take advantage of Renault-Nissan’s CMF platform used for models such as the Kadjar and X-Trail, but using this hardware might make the Duster too expensive for its own good. After all, a key-selling point would have to be the affordable price tag. Losing this important asset would definitely hurt sales of what is one of the cheapest 4x4s money can buy right now.

The second-gen Dacia Duster is expected to go on sale towards the end of the year or early 2018 and it might be joined by the aforementioned LWB model later the same year. It will come to replace the very successful current model, which has been around since way back 2010 and updated over the years, including a facelift, a Black Touch range-topping model, and the recently introduced dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It should be mentioned the Duster is available in certain parts of the world as a Renault model, but it’s essentially the same car behind the diamond logo. Speaking of the Renault Duster, a pickup truck version dubbed "Oroch" was launched in South America a couple of years ago.

Source: Autoalgerie