Audi has pledged to update basically all of its U.S. offerings by the end of next year and it might add some new members to the company’s growing portfolio. Speaking with Automotive News, Audi of America's director of product planning, Barry Hoch, promised the company with the four-ring logo will have the youngest lineup among its main competitors by late 2018.

Check out our review of the A4 Allroad: First Drive: 2017 Audi A4 Allroad

Besides refreshing its existing models, Audi is on the look to expand its customer portfolio by introducing additional vehicles in the United States. Hoch says the company has been receiving requests for an even bigger SUV than the Q7, so reading between the lines it means the first-ever Q8 is U.S.-bound. With the flagship SUV already confirmed for a 2018 debut, it likely means it will land stateside for the 2019MY.

But not all people have a soft spot for SUVs in North America. Hoch declared he would like to see more wagons on this side of the ocean to cater the anti-SUV crowd. He went on to mention “there is a small group of aficionados who could benefit from an additional wagon from Audi.” While he didn’t disclose the identity of the model in question, chances are he was referring to the A6 Allroad.

You might also like: 2019 Audi A6 spied for the first time

Since it’s probably too late in the game for the current generation of the rugged midsize wagon to hit the U.S., it likely means the all-new version speculatively rendered here is being considered for the United States. With the standard A6 debuting in 2018 when the A6 Avant is also expected to arrive, the Allroad could go on sale in the U.S. in 2019.

Audi of America has been doing great over the last few years, managing to double its annual deliveries compared to 2010 and achieving an impressive streak of 77 consecutive months of record sales.

Source: Audi via Automotive News