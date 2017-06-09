Back when it was still officially called the “Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG,” this previous generation of the high-performance sedan arrived at Carlex Design’s workshop to receive a rather sinister black theme. Not content with the car’s standard appearance, the owner decided to go with a predominantly monochromatic look with black leather all over the cabin adorned with white stitching for a bit of a contrasting effect.

Even the aftermarket Audison sound system mounted in the trunk received the black leather treatment in the same honeycomb pattern around those two massive speakers. As always with Carlex Design’s projects, the attention to detail is incredible and by the looks of it, only a few areas on the inside have been left untouched.

While the car does show its age once you check out the plethora of physical buttons on the center console, everything else is up to today’s standards. It’s a pre-facelift C63 with plush leather on top of the dashboard as well as on the upper side of the door panels.

The exterior has not been subjected to any changes and the car appears (we can’t be sure because of the Photoshop effects) to have a matte grey paint with glossy black alloy wheels and red brake calipers for a splash of color.

The C63 AMG follows another Mercedes that was recently spruced up by the interior cabin specialists from Poland. A very different car with a very different look, the Brabus-tuned G500 4x4² with a striking exterior finish received color-coordinated interior accents to make the G-Class on high heels even more of an eye-grabber.

Like with all cars prepped by Carlex Design, the C63 doesn't have any mechanical changes. That’s not necessarily a bad thing considering the sedan rocks a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine with 451 horsepower (336 kilowatts) on tap. As a side note, there was also an optional performance package bumping output to 480 hp (358 kW), and of course, the 510-hp, coupe-only Black Series for those with an even bigger thirst for power.

Source: Carlex Design