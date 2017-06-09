Between working on the multi-million-dollar Sweptail and putting the finishing touches on the new Phantom, Rolls-Royce found the time to build a unique Wraith part of the “Inspired by British Music” special edition series consisting of nine equally fancy cars. The Who’s frontman, Roger Daltrey, recently took delivery of his lavish coupe after being directly involved in the customization process at the company’s HQ in Goodwood.

Needless to say, the one-off Wraith comes to celebrate the legendary rock band and it does that via The Who’s bullseye logo and a laser-etched interpretation of Roger Daltrey’s microphone swing. In addition, the bespoke side sills have been engraved with the appropriate lettering: “Inspired by British Music. Specially Commissioned by Roger Daltrey. One of One.”

As a nod to the band’s famous “Join Together” song, there’s a special plate on the interior door wood trim showing the verse “It’s the singer not the song that makes the music move along.” Rounding off the custom-made features is Roger Daltrey’s signature on the headrests.

Like with all nine Wraith coupes part of the “Inspired by British Music” lineup, this one is for sale and Rolls-Royce has made the promise to direct “a large portion of the car’s value” to support The Teenage Cancer Trust as well as other charities.

Roger Daltrey's other specially commissioned Wraith — pictured above — was customized with help from artist Mike McInnerney responsible for creating The Who’s “Tommy” album artwork. Revealed earlier this year, the customized Wraith Tommy is adorneded with some of the album’s artwork as well as lyrics from the “Tommy Can You Hear Me” and “Listening to You / See Me” songs.

As a final note, Rolls-Royce is now gearing up to introduced the next-generation Phantom likely slated to debut on July 27.

Source: Rolls-Royce