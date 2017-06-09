Auto Express’ Driver Power study is out for 2017 and it shows money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness for car owners, at least not for the British people that took part in the survey. The 16th annual edition of U.K.’s biggest car satisfaction study has revealed the Skoda Superb — essentially a cheaper and bigger VW Passat — is the car which makes its owners the happiest, with an impressive satisfaction score of 93.4 percent.

To the surprise of many, the Superb is followed in the rankings by yet another Skoda, the now defunct Yeti with just about the same level of satisfaction among owners of the funky crossover: 93.3%. The only premium brand to make it into the top 5 was Lexus with the RX in third with a 93.1% rating, matching the Toyota RAV4’s score and surpassing the Kia cee’d (93%) in fifth spot.

While Skoda has claimed the first two place, the fancier and more expensive Volkswagen and Audi brands part of the same group surprisingly have models in the bottom five of the rankings, which includes a total of 75 cars. The most disappointing models were the VW up!, Audi A1, Citroën C4 Cactus, Ford Mondeo, and the Citroën C1 dead last.

Overall, British drivers are generally satisfied with the choices they’ve made as the average score stands at 89.5%. The study took into account responses from more than 70,000 new car owners and covered nine judging categories, such as reliability, running costs, comfort, and handling. While the average score was quite high, respondents would like their cars to have more luggage area, which isn’t all that surprising considering the Skoda Superb is absolutely massive and was first in the top. Owners also expressed their desire to have better fuel economy and a more efficient satellite navigation system.

Although the Superb claimed top spot, it’s far from being perfect. Indeed, about a fifth of owners have reported technical problems with the midsize car, particularly with its electrics. The situation is worse for some of the domestic models, such as the Jaguar XF with almost a third of customers saying their cars have had a problem in the last 12 months of ownership. It’s a similar story with the smaller XE sedan (26.7%) and with Land Rover’s Discovery Sport (25.3%) part of the same Tata Motors-owned conglomerate.

You can check out the full results at the source link below.

Source: Auto Express