Australian residents now have the chance to take home one very unique, lightly modified Ford Mustang. Sorry, rest of the world. Tuned by Tickford, a specialty performance shop based in Victoria, the pony car comes with a number of unique visual cues inside and out, and will act as first prize in an upcoming raffle to benefit cancer research.

All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center. That said, the Mustang wears a custom Olivia Green finish and comes with a matching "Olivia" vinyl decal on the hood. The unique exterior finish is accented by a pair of black racing stripes and a number of Tickford custom cues.







Tickford wheels, a sports suspension system, and an upgraded drivetrain – exhaust and tuning – gives the Ford some added performance chops. Blacked-out mirrors and badges, and a rear deck-lid spoiler cap off the look. Inside, the cabin is finished in a unique black and green leather package with the Tickford logo emblazoned on the seat backs and center console.

The company doesn’t say if the Mustang in question has been modified with one of its many available performance packages – but it’s still a Mustang nonetheless. From the factory, the GT produces 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds.

If the lucky winner does decide to add on a Tickford go-fast kit, an available 360 power pack will bring horsepower up to 482 horsepower (360 kilowatts) and torque up from 390 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) to 431 pound-feet (585 Newton-meters). All for about $4,745 USD ($6,290 AUD). Estimates suggest that with all the available upgrades, this vehicle is valued at $976,680 USD ($129,412 AUD).

Source: RaffleLink via Motoring



