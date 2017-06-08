Ferrari debuted the LaFerrari Aperta in 2016, but the time has finally come for the Prancing Horse to show off its rare creation to the public – at least to folks in the United Kingdom. The 12 Official Ferrari Dealers there will celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary by showing off the open-top hypercar throughout the summer, including at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 29 to July 2.



You can check out the complete list of locations in the Press Release section below. Some of the highlights will include a stop at Blenheim Palace on July 11, The Long Walk near Windsor Castle on July 15, and Belvoir Castle on July 25. The final stop will be the Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone from September 22 through 24 where the hypercar will lead a parade of important Prancing Horse’s around the track.

Ferrari will build just 209 total units of the LaFerrari Aperta – 200 specifically for customers and 9 for promotional purposes. The model features a 6.3-liter V12 with hybrid assistance with a total output of 963 horsepower (708 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The ample power lets the roadster reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).

When the weather gets bad, like in rainy Britain, owners can choose weather to fit a soft top or a carbon fiber roof. An onboard wind-stop system means that occupants can maintain a conversation even during open-air high-speed motoring.

Ferrari is tight-lipped about LaFerrari Aperta pricing, but reports suggest the model goes for around $3.9 million. At that cost, Aperta owners are a fairly elite group. For example, star chef Gordon Ramsay showed off his white example on Instagram in November.

Source: Ferrari