New turbo engines and a 10-speed automatic headline the powertrain offerings for Honda's tenth-generation Accord.

The tenth-generation Honda Accord is coming later this year. When it arrives, Honda says the 2018 Accord will have a trio of new and updated powertrains, including two turbocharged gas engines and the next generation of the company’s two-motor hybrid system.

On the base end, Honda will offer a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine – presumably a version of the one used in the Civic and CR-V. Output numbers aren’t confirmed just yet, but Honda does say the engine will be available with both a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission. A higher-output, 2.0-liter turbo-four will also be on offer, paired with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. Honda is proud to say the 2018 Accord will represent the first application of a 10-speed automatic in a front-wheel-drive car, though, honestly, we’re more stoked that six-speed manual is sticking around. Both of the turbo motors are built at Honda’s engine plant in Anna, Ohio.

Details on the Accord Hybrid are slim, the automaker only confirming the new version “will be powered by the next generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid technology.”

Honda says the new Accord will have “a new-from-the-ground-up design” with a more aggressive design. The 2018 model will “have a dramatically lower and wider appearance” than before.

We’ll have more details in the coming weeks, ahead of the 2018 Accord’s launch this fall. For now, click through the gallery below for a few more images of Honda’s tenth-generation Accord powertrain lineup.

 

Source: Honda

 

