From the factory, the BMW X6 M boasts an impressive 567 horsepower (423 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque from its biturbo 4.4-liter V8. Modern muscle SUVs like the 707-hp (527 kW) Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are already offering even more power, though. Envious X6 M owners can now get in touch with Manhart for the tuner’s MHX6 700 that boosts the BMW to 690 hp (515 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. The result of the firm’s work is a CUV that can get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds – a figure near the Trackhawk’s 3.5-second sprint to 60 mph (97 kph).

Manhart’s upgrades include a new exhaust with four outlets at the back and revised engine mapping. The firm drops the suspension by a few fractions of an inch, too.

The tuner also fits its own body kit to the X6 M. The carbon fiber pieces include larger air intakes for sending additional cool air to the upgraded powertrain. In this shade of brown, the louvered hood isn’t immediately noticeable, either. A lip spoiler and diffuser punctuate the tweaks at the rear. A set of enormous 22-inch split-spoke wheels complete the styling upgrades. The tweaks don’t disfigure the crossovers general look but simply make the CUV appear more muscular, which fits with the power boost.

The current X6 is likely nearing retirement because spy photos indicate that the next-gen X5 is in an advanced state of development. A switch to BMW's CLAR platform should help the SUV slice off a few pounds. Because of their close similarity, a new iteration of the X6 should be on the way after the X5's debut.