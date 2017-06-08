It should be only a matter of time before VW debuts its new Touareg in full. Already there have been spy photos and supposed leaked images showing the latest SUV offering almost completely undisguised, but so far, the German marque has yet to make anything official.

With eager anticipation, our rendering artists have come up with a potentially new look for the small SUV. Borrowing a number of cues from its Arteon and Atlas siblings, the Touareg gains a much-needed, more luxurious makeover from top to bottom.







Most of the updates come in the front fascia, which sees the new family face attached. The upper hexagonal grille molds seamlessly into the headlights, and is accented by a lower vent that spans the length of the body. Two flanking vents at each corner give the SUV a more aggressive look, while a new set of wheels and some edgier body lines finish off the package.

Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga before it, the new Touareg will ride on VW Group’s Evo platform and will be paired to a range of powertrain options. In Europe, buyers will be able to choose between gas and diesel, while American buyers will have to make do with gas engines exclusively... for obvious reasons. The 3.6-liter VR6 from the Atlas, and a smaller TSI unit will likely be offered.

The new Touareg will be assembled at VW’s Bratislava, Slovakia factory beginning in November, before it goes on sale early in 2018. Expect to see the SUV in full at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, if not a bit sooner online. Hopefully it looks something like this.



