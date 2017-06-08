You'll need a lot of green to get this emerald-colored supercar.
The automotive cabin specialists at Vilner aren’t satisfied with the stock cabin in the Lamborghini Huracán. According to the aftermarket firm, “when it comes to the standard interior it seems like the Italians had run out of imagination.” The company has decided to fix this flaw with its new Verde Mantis custom Huracán.
Vilner dubs this the “Lamborghini Huracán ‘Verde Mantis’ like it should be.” The car features Lambo’s bright green color on much of the vehicle’s exterior, and the tuner brings the vibrant shade inside, too.
The company uses special internally seamed padding for creating organic forms inside the cabin, including on the center console. The green shade decorates the center of the seats, door panels, and as an accent for much of the trim. Verde Mantis now appears on the seatbelts and piping of the floor mats, too. Vilner also adds carbon fiber inserts to decorate the interior.
Vilner has plenty of potential clients that might want this type of interior conversion for their Huracán because Lambo now has 8,000 of them and counting on the road. Even more variants could be ready soon, including the Huracán Performante Spyder.
Lambo is currently preparing for a major expansion by adding the Urus performance crossover to its range. The CUV will come with a 650-horsepower (484-kilowatt) biturbo V8 and a plugin hybrid will join the lineup later. In around 2023, the brand will reportedly add a fourth model to the lineup that will take inspiration from classic models, according to recent rumors. Depending on the state of the market at the time, the vehicle will possibly even be a return to offering a 2+2 grand tourer.
Source: Vilner