Hide press release Show press release

Lamborghini Huracán “Verde Mantis” like it should be. But from Vilner

The Italians always give а cool sounding names to everything. For example the factual name of Maserati’s four door saloon is Quattroporte, a name that means… exactly that – four doors. The “Pirelli P Zero” phrase also has the sort of cool charge even for the non car people who doesn’t know anything about tires. Lamborghini is no exception with model names like Diablo in the past and now Aventador and Huracán, which is super successful now with 8000 produced in Sant’Agata for it’s three years of existence. And if you choose to buy a Huracán, this cool name is only the beginning: you can have the fastest version called Performante (how cool is that!) or to have it in a range of colours like Rosso Mars or – like this particular car – Verde Mantis. You can add options from the “Accessori Originali” list or you can go for the “Ad Personam” personalisation program. You see, all is nice to hear.

With Ad Personam you really can transform your Lambo into a form of self expression, but when it comes to the standard interior it seems like the Italians had run out of imagination. If you don’t pay an extra cash over the base for some options or Ad Personam for your new Huracán, you’ll receive a car with oddly dull and colourless cockpit compared to the expressive exterior.

Which was the exact case with this particular Huracán – striking looking exterior in Verde Mantis with 20-inch Nero Lucido’s and the sort of colour and material combination inside that makes you yawn. Cure? The new “seamless” treatment from Art Studio Vilner. Precisely tailored and done with the same vibe that the car emits with its exterior.

Verde Mantis can now also be found inside in form of internally seamed padding elements. Those elements works as a fresh contrast surfaces, first because of the colour and second – because their organic forms stands out in contrast with rest of the techno-looking and geometric lines of the interior. Vilner also added a carbon fibre inserts, another Precisely executed trim pieces with cold irradiance next to the soft padding in fine leather in Verde Mantis. Those soft pads from Vilner also boosts the ergonomics of the car, especially in the area of the central console where the knees tend to make not so pleasant contact during dynamic driving. The seat belts, as you can see, are also now in that vibrant green colour with a fancy name.

The steering wheel is another example for well balanced execution: carbon fibre inserts with a millimetre precision finish and integration, meticulously seamed together perforated leather by hand with a green string. The custom made floor mats with Verde Mantis piping are the last pieces of Vilner’s “Ad Personam” treatment which transformed the interior in a way that you expect from a car like Lamborghini Huracán.

2016 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4, 5204 cc V10, N/A, 610 hp, 560 Nm, 7 sp. LDF (DSG), AWD, 1422 kg.