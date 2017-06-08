At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mercedes-AMG will celebrate 50 years of performance heritage. The Affalterbach company was founded in 1967, and in honor of that historic milestone, will be shipping in some of its most iconic models to date. The most notable of which is the new AMG GT concept we saw just a few months back.

Making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the AMG GT concept previewed a stunning four-door sports car and came powered by a hybrid 4.0-liter V8 with as much as 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts) on tap. Thanks to a torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system combined with the hybrid powertrain, that concept is good for a 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of less than three seconds.

Alongside the GT concept, Mercedes-AMG will include a variety of other performance vehicles found throughout its portfolio, including the new E63 S sedan, the GT C Roadster, the GT R, and the outgoing SLS AMG Black Series. A replica of the iconic 300 SEL 6.8 – also know as the Red Pig – will make the outing, as will Reigning F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who will drive his 2014 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W05 hybrid up the hill that Sunday.

A handful of historic Mercedes-Benz race cars will also make the show. The legendary 1937 W 125 "Silver Arrows," the 1902 Mercedes-Simplex 40 PS, the 1934 W 25 (the first "Silver Arrow"), and two C-Class DTM cars from 1994 and 2005.

The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, now in its 24th year, will run from June 29 to July 2. Since Mercedes is heading the event, the automaker will offer owners access to the exclusive Mercedes me Lounge, all they need to do is show their key.

Source: Mercedes-Benz



