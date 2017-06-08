There’s a long history of tuning the modest Fiat 500 into a fire-breathing hot hatch like Abarth’s classic examples or Pogea Racing shoving 405 horsepower (320 kilowatts) into the modern model. In the latest step in this great tradition, Motor1’s Italian pals at OmniAuto have discovered the ludicrous Fiat 500 Giannini at the Turin Motor Show.







The wide Fiat 500 features huge louvers over each wheel thanks to the carbon-fiber body kit. In front, huge spotlights stick out of the front, and there’s now a massive lower intake. An opening in the hood exposes the Öhlins shocks.

The Giannini matches its outrageous look with plenty of power. The Alfa Romeo 4C’s 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sits at the rear and makes 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts). The mill now spins the rear wheels. When the hatch opens, the Öhlins shocks are also on display.

In addition to the work on the suspension and engine, the brakes feature drilled and slotted discs in front and six-piston calipers clamp down on them.

According to OmniAuto, the firm behind the Giannini intends to build no more than 100 examples of this high-powered vehicle, and each one of them would cost around 150,000 euros ($168,230), depending on the level of a client’s customization. The clip of it below is in Italian but offers a great look at this steaming hot hatch.







The price isn't cheap, but being behind the wheel of this wild machine would likely be an amazing experience. The short wheelbase and tons of power at the rear would probably make it quite a handful, but the result would be a seriously quick trip through town.

Fiat's Abarth performance division doesn't offer the public anything this extreme. In the United States, the 500 Abarth's 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 160 hp (119 kilowatts). The model recently benefited from a price cut, and the company added a new, optional styling package for it, too.

Source: OmniAuto