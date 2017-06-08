Nissan has just announced that seven of its most popular models in the United States will get automatic emergency braking as part of the standard equipment for model year 2018. A projected one million vehicles sold in the country next year will benefit from the feature, including the Rogue/Rogue Sport, Altima, Murano, Leaf, Pathfinder, Maxima, and Sentra models, except for manual transmission-equipped and all NISMO versions.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data gathered from a 2013 survey, one-third of all officially reported crashes involve a rear-end collision. The agency believes that systems such as AEB can help reduce injury insurance claims by as much as 35 percent.







The system, previously known as forward emergency braking, works using radar technology to monitor a vehicle’s proximity to the car ahead. At first, it signals the driver a collision is possible, giving audible and visual display warnings. If the driver fails to respond, the AEB system can jump on the brakes, “helping the driver to avoid the collision or reduce the speed of impact if it is unavoidable.”

“The big news here is that we’re making AEB standard across all grades of our best-selling models,” Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, confirmed. "This increased AEB availability is part of our ongoing commitment to help reduce fatalities while realizing our comprehensive vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility."

The AEB system is now also available for the facelifted X-Trail model for the European market, where it is offered together with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The SUV also gets the latest version of Nissan’s ProPILOT autonomous drive technology, which will “control the steering, acceleration, and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising.”

According to an agreement from 2015, 20 major auto manufacturers will make automatic emergency braking systems standard equipment on virtually all new cars by September 1, 2022. Volkswagen already equipping all its commercial vans with the system.

Source: Nissan