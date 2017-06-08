While some had been hoping for Subaru to finally turbocharge the 2.0-liter boxer engine, it’s not happening. The new tS version for United States will be positioned above the BRZ fitted with the Performance Package and will make the coupe more track-focused thanks to a wide array of hardware upgrades.

The most obvious would have to be the large carbon fiber wing at the back developed by Subaru Tecnica International (STI) to enhance downforce at the rear axle. The new wing can be manually adjusted by the driver and is complemented by other aerodynamic aids, such as the underspoliers mounted at the front, rear, and sides to boost airflow.

For the first time ever in the BRZ’s existence, Subaru will sell the rear-wheel-drive sports car with 18-inch wheels, a lightweight STI-branded set wrapped in 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and backed by Brembo brakes both front and rear. Other key upgrades include the SACHS dampers and coil springs optimized by STI and flexible V-braces in the engine bay. For improved steering response, Subi will also throw in new draw stiffeners to the chassis and sub-frame.

Like with the WRX STI Type RA, the new BRZ tS gets a series of Cherry Blossom Red and black accents together with special badging on the outside. To further set it apart from the standard model, Subaru has ditched the fog lights to make room for a bespoke set of STI fog light covers.

Inside, the track-friendly BRZ gets leather and Alcantara upholstery finished in black with red stitching noticeable throughout the rest of the cabin to spice things up. The tS will also stand out thanks to its special gauge cluster and interior door trim, while the red front seatbelts, frameless mirror, and the “tS” logo embroidered onto the seatbacks will nicely round off the package.

Subaru will have the BRZ tS on sale in the U.S. from the first quarter of 2018 when the WRX STI Type RA will also be available. Production will be capped at 500 units, with pricing and full specs to be disclosed later this year. Besides this WR Blue Pearl color, the special edition will also be available in Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl hues.

